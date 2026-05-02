Man charged after firearm, ammunition seized in St Andrew

A 53-year-old mason has been arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition during a police operation in St Andrew on Friday night.

He has been identified as Leon Watson, otherwise called 'Blacks', of Cambridge district, Woodford in St Andrew.

Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., a team of officers from the St Andrew North Division was carrying out operations in Cambridge district when Watson was accosted and searched.

During the search, the police reportedly found a black Smith and Wesson nine-millimetre pistol along with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition concealed in his waistband.

Watson was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

This latest seizure, brings to 10 the number of illegal firearms seized by the St Andrew North police so far this year.

Investigators say they are also pursuing another man who reportedly fled during an operation in the Pleasant Valley, Red Hills area last month, leaving behind a firearm.

“We are also still looking for 48-year-old technician Orlando O’Neil Reid, who ran, leaving the firearm in Pleasant Valley,” a senior police officer told The Gleaner.

The St Andrew North Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is continuing investigations.

The St. Andrew North Police are also urging members of the public to report suspicious activity or individuals believed to be in possession of illegal firearms.

Reports can be made by calling 119, Crime Stop at 311, or the Constant Spring Police Station at 876-924-1421.

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