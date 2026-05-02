Petrojam says fuel shortage claims false

Petrojam is strongly dismissing as false a message circulating via WhatsApp and social media platforms warning of a fuel shortage.

"The claim is false and unfounded," the state-owned oil refinery said on Saturday.

"The company continues to maintain steady, reliable supply of all fuels to our customers and marketing companies from our loading racks in Kingston and Montego Bay," Petrojam added.

It further stated that as the country's primary fuel source, Petrojam has nurtured excellent supply relations, underpinned by consistent communications and dependable service.

"We remain committed to our mission of reliably supplying the full range of petroleum products to Jamaica, by ensuring our inventory is always sufficient," Petrojam stated.

It urged members of the public to rely on official Petrojam communications for credible information.

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