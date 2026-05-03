Teenager allegedly held with ammunition in St Thomas

The St Thomas police have arrested a teenager in connection with the seizure of ammunition during a raid in the parish on Saturday.

Reports are that about 10:45 a.m., police operatives conducted a snap raid in Stilt district near Port Morant, St Thomas.

During the operation, the suspect, who is a security guard, was accosted and searched.

Fourteen rounds of nine-millimeter cartridges were reportedly discovered on his person.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The Morant Bay Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

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