‘We will miss Leslie Campbell’ - Former state minister hailed as a brother, true friend, and dedicated servant to the nation

A man of honour who was committed to public service is how former government minister and attorney-at-law Leslie Campbell is being remembered by colleagues. Campbell died on Sunday after battling illness for the past year. He was 67-years-old.

Campbell served as senator, and was a former minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and junior minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade. He also served as member of parliament for St Catherine North East, and was the deputy treasurer of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) at the time of his death.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang said Campbell was, above all, a decent human being who was always willing to lend assistance to a fellow Jamaican.

“The Jamaica Labour Party deeply regrets Leslie’s passing. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in the various areas of national life where he served. We thank Leslie’s family for allowing him to give service to his party and country and join them in this period of much bereavement,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Chang described Campbell as an accomplished Jamaican who performed the tasks he dedicated himself to with distinction.

“We are appreciative of his service to both party and country. We will miss him, even as we remember his significant contribution,” Chang added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness extolled Campbell’s meaningful contribution to public life.

“He demonstrated a steady commitment to service, approaching his responsibilities with discipline, focus, and a clear sense of purpose,” Holness said in a statement.

“We will remember both his work in public office, as well as his character, his reliability, and his willingness to contribute wherever he was heeded. He was a consistent presence in the service of his country,” Holness added.

The prime minister expressed condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all who are grieving the great loss.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith also lauded Campbell’s contribution to the ministry during his time of service there.

"He was a steady, reliable, knowledgeable and principled colleague, committed to the work and to the people of Jamaica. He believed in service and his country," she said.

In the meantime, Robert Miller, former JLP Member of Parliament for St Catherine South East described Campbell as a brother, a true friend, and a dedicated servant to the nation.

“His life was marked by commitment, integrity, and unwavering passion for people,” he said in a post on social media platform, X.

editorial@gleanerjm.com