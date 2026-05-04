St Elizabeth residents block Lacovia to Haughton main road

Residents of St Elizabeth have blocked the main road from Lacovia to Haughton as they protest about the road conditions.

The residents are also reportedly angry about the lack of water and electricity.

The St Elizabeth police are advising commuters to expect delays along the roadway.

They are also encouraging persons to use alternative routes if possible.

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