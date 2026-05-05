Couple opening doors to tertiary education for St Thomas students 

For Kenroy and Melaine Moyston, access to higher education should never be limited by a student’s financial circumstances.

Guided by this belief, the husband-and-wife team has launched the Open Door University Scholarship, an initiative aimed at bridging the financial gap for students aspiring to pursue tertiary education.

The programme, spearheaded by their foundation, Moyston’s Life Changing Powerhouse, in partnership with Lyssons Church of God in Christ, is already gaining momentum within the St Thomas community.

Central to this effort is a benefit gospel concert, aptly titled ‘A Life-changing Concert for a Life-changing Cause’, scheduled for Friday, May 29, at Lyssons Primary School.

Melaine explained that the initiative was inspired by both observation and personal experience, noting that “we saw a problem and we were looking at how we could solve it”.

She further noted that their own journey as past scholarship recipients and active participants in church and community life gave them a close-up view of the challenges many young people face.

“The fact is that we would have experienced, first-hand, what it is to be a beneficiary of a scholarship ourselves. Also, because we would have been at the church and in the community, we would have heard of the problems, listened to testimonies, and … recognised that persons [are] quite competent but [are limited] in terms of finances,” Moyston stated.

She emphasised that the scholarship is not merely about providing financial aid but about unlocking potential.

“The students … have so much potential and just need that one support to open doors for them,” Moyston added.

Applications will open in June, with the initiative aiming to support at least three recipients in its inaugural year.

Prospective first-year applicants must present an acceptance letter from a recognised university along with at least five Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) passes, while returning students will be required to maintain a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 2.8.

Candidates must also demonstrate financial need, show ties to the Lyssons church community or surrounding areas, and participate in an interview process. A structured scoring system will be used, taking into account academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Meanwhile, Kenroy, an associate pastor at Lyssons Church of God in Christ, shares that the upcoming concert will embody the spirit of the initiative: community, unity, and purpose.

“[Patrons will] definitely see an atmosphere of family and love … an atmosphere of friendly relationship,” he said.

The event will showcase a dynamic line up of gospel performers, including Carey Sayles, Mykal Malachi, and St Thomas natives – Sister Bonnie Graham and Brother Simon Bingham – all expected to deliver inspiring performances in support of the cause.

Beyond the concert, the Moystons are already setting their sights on the future.

“University is at least four years if you’re doing a degree. So, it is necessary to continue this, because this vision is bigger than myself and my wife,” Kenroy explained.

He indicated that additional fundraising and outreach activities, such as run/walk events and marriage seminars, are being planned to ensure the scholarship’s sustainability and expansion.

He is encouraging Jamaicans to support the initiative in whatever way they can.

“This is a great venture and, as much as you can support a student, you may not be able to give them $50,000 but by purchasing a ticket, by being there, you’re able to do so,”Kenroy said.

“If you want to be a title sponsor, we have sponsorships starting from $50,000 all the way to … the amount that you want to sponsor, because you can support somebody going back to school,” Moyston added.