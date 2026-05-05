St Catherine policemen on corruption charge fined $500,000

The two St Catherine-based policemen who were found guilty of corruption after collecting $3,000 from a motorist were each fined $500,000 or three months' imprisonment when they appeared in court on Tuesday.

The accused are former constables Ramone Boothe and Marlon Hamilton, formerly of the St Catherine South Division.

In handing down sentence, Acting Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle told the men the aggravating factors outweighed the mitigating circumstances of the case.

She told them that they had betrayed the trust of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Attorney Michael Deans requested time for his client to pay the fine but was told by the judge that the fines were to be paid immediately.

The facts of the case are that on August 23, 2023 both men were on duty along Mandela Highway, St Catherine, when they observed that a vehicle was being towed and approached the driver.

The complainant was allegedly asked to pay $3,000 to avoid being ticketed.

The money was handed over to them and the matter was later reported to the Inspectorate of Professional Standard Oversight Bureau.

An investigation was launched and the policemen were held and subsequently charged.

They were tried and found guilty in the St Catherine Parish Court on February 17.

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