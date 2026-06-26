Man accused of fatal stabbing of nephew during World Cup dispute gets $700,000 bail

The Ewarton, St Catherine man charged with the fatal stabbing of his nephew during a dispute over the volume of a television while they were watching a World Cup football match was today granted $700,000 bail in the parish court.

Twenty-five-year-old labourer Chad Campbell is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Lamar Mullings, also of Ewarton.

In applying for bail, the man's attorney, Donahue Martin, argued that self-defence is a live issue in the case.

He also argued that his client has a fixed place of abode to which he can relocate.

Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne granted bail and ordered Campbell to stay away from Ewarton and have no contact with witnesses in the matter.

The charge stems from an incident at about 8:00 p.m. on June 17 at Campbell's home in Ewarton.

It is alleged that Mullings was watching a World Cup football match on television when his uncle asked him to turn down the volume.

The nephew allegedly refused, and an argument developed, which reportedly became physical.

During the tussle, Mullings was reportedly stabbed in the upper body by Campbell.

Mullings was taken to the Linstead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell was arrested on suspicion of murder on the night of the incident.

An investigation subsequently led to him being charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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