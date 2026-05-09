Jamaica-born Rushell White confirmed as NYC school superintendent

Jamaica-born educator Dr Rushell White has been appointed a superintendent in the New York City public-school system.

New York City Schools Chancellor Karmar Samuels, a fellow Jamaican, announced White’s appointment late last month.

In his announcement, Chancellor Samuels stated: “I’m writing to share an important leadership update for Brooklyn North High Schools. After an intensive search which included a rigorous interview process, a community-led town hall, and a Chancellor’s Regulation C-37 consultation, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Rushell White as superintendent of Brooklyn North High Schools.

White becomes the second Jamaican to hold the post. The other is Dr Eric Blake.

She brings over 25 years of experience in New York City Public Schools, having served as a principal, director of continuous improvement, and most recently as deputy superintendent of Brooklyn North High Schools. A proven leader, White has strengthened instructional leadership across schools, expanded college and career pathways through strategic partnerships, and led equity-focused initiatives such as My Sister’s Keeper, to broaden opportunities for students and families.

“This appointment is effective immediately. As you know, superintendents act as the primary point of contact for school leaders, families, community members, and elected officials in driving school quality, and I am confident in Dr White’s ability to take on this role,” said the announcement.

White previously served as deputy superintendent in the city’s education department. In her new role, she will oversee some 47 schools in northern Brooklyn, serving about 27,000 students, as well as roughly 6,000 deputy superintendents, principals, assistant principals, teachers and other professionals across the district. She was named interim acting superintendent last December.

‘PURE JOY’

White described her rise to the position as “pure joy” and said she intends to meet regularly with principals, teachers and students to identify best practices to ensure quality education.

“I intend to be a support to the school community,” she told The Gleaner.

Her journey began in Yallahs, St Thomas, where she was born. She attended Yallahs Primary School before migrating to the United States at the age of eight, settling in Bushwick, Brooklyn at a time when the community was not considered among the safest in New York City.

She attended Elementary School 377 before being accepted into a gifted programme, later enrolling at IS 383 for the gifted and talented in 1985 and John Dewey High School in Brooklyn in 1990.

White earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, along with an advanced certificate in supervision and administration, from Brooklyn College, after nine years of study. In December 2018, she completed a doctorate in educational leadership at The Sage Colleges in Albany, New York, publishing a dissertation titled ‘Psychological Safety and English Speaking Caribbean Students in New York City Public Schools’.

She has spent 27 years in education, beginning as an English teacher and progressing through roles as dean, assistant principal and, for nine years, principal of MS 226. She is widely regarded as an effective turnaround leader, known for improving struggling schools.

“Over 27 years, I served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of continuous improvement, and deputy superintendent of Brooklyn North High Schools. Each step has prepared me to lead with both head and heart to build on the momentum of progress, innovation, and equity for our extraordinary students, families, and communities,” she said.

According to White, her leadership is shaped by her doctoral research into psychologically safe school environments for immigrant students in New York City Public Schools — work rooted in her own experience and one that continues to inform her approach.

“I am deeply proud to be both a product of the New York City Public Schools and a parent of New York City Public School graduates. My lifelong commitment is to uplift students, families, educators, and school leaders across our district,” she said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com

Caption: Dr Rushell White, newly appointed superintendent in the New York City public-school system,

addresses a school district audience in Brooklyn.

Caption: Dr Rushell White and New York City Schools Chancellor Karmar Samuels.

Photo credit: Contributed photos