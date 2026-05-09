Special hotel rates for diaspora conference participants who register early

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, is encouraging Jamaicans overseas, who plan to travel to the island for the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, to register and secure accommodation early to benefit from special hotel rates.

The conference is scheduled for June 14 to 18 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James.

Johnson Smith said the government has negotiated attractive accommodation packages with several major hotels in the resort city.

“We have negotiated great early-bird rates with Half Moon, S Hotel, Ocean Coral Spring, Ocean Eden Bay and Iberostar,” said Johnson Smith, adding that participating properties are fully prepared to welcome guests following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

She further urged prospective attendees to visit the conference website at bjdc.mfaft.gov.jm to access more information.

“Go to that website, click on accommodation so you can see the rates. You have to register in order to get the code that will allow you to get the rate. But, we encourage you, therefore, to register, register early, and lock in your rate,” said Johnson Smith.

She emphasised that Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to experience strong year-round demand, making the discounted conference rates especially valuable.

“Tourism in Jamaica is no longer seasonal … People want to come to Jamaica, and they want to come throughout the year. The rates that we have secured, we had to fight hard for them and they won't stay forever. So, we are encouraging you, register early, book early,” said Johnson Smith.

The minister also advised participants travelling from overseas to fly into Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay for easier access to the conference venue and transportation links.

“When you're ready to go see the whole of the country and to go visit your family in St Catherine or St. Thomas, do that after. But fly into Sangster so that your transportation and links with the conference centre will be easy and right at hand,” she added.

Photo caption:

Minister of Foreig