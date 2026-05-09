MP Omar Newell pledges push for social enterprise legislation 

St Mary Central Member of Parliament Omar Newell has announced plans to pursue social enterprise legislation in Parliament, saying Jamaica should formally recognise and support organisations combining business operations with social development goals.

Speaking at the Youth of Visions Academy (YOVA) Gala in Central St Mary on Thursday,the Opposition legislator said he will take private member’s motion to Parliament, which he said will see him calling for the tabling and advancement of a national policy framework for social enterprises.

“Institutions like YOVA demonstrate that success should not only be measured by profits earned, but rather by lives transformed. YOVA has become a model of what socially conscious enterprise can look like in Jamaica, ”Newell stated.



The MP pointed to the institution’s recent contribution toward improving roads surrounding the school as an example of corporate and civic responsibility in action.



Newell emphasized that Jamaica must modernize its legislative and policy structure to formally recognize organizations whose missions, according to him, combine financial sustainability with measurable social impact.



“There are entities operating in Jamaica today whose purpose goes far beyond profit-making. These organizations are changing lives, creating opportunities, and strengthening communities. The law should recognize and support that reality, “he added.



Newell noted that while serving as candidate for St Mary Central, he publicly committed to advocating for legislation supporting social businesses and that he was encouraged to recently learn that policy drafting work had already been undertaken in the area.



The event also featured an address by Rhoda Crawford, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, who shared an inspiring account of her personal journey from humble beginnings in a one-bedroom home to becoming a member of the country's executive leadership.



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