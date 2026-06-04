Bartlett challenges industry to deliver 10m visitors

WESTERN BUREAU:

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has raised the bar for Jamaica's tourism industry, unveiling a new 10x10x10 growth strategy after coming within reach of his landmark 5x5x5 target.

Speaking at a reception honouring Jamaica travel specialists at The Kimberly Hotel in New York on Tuesday, Bartlett challenged industry stakeholders to help Jamaica attract 10 million visitors and generate US$10 billion in tourism earnings over the next decade, describing the goal as the next phase of the island's tourism evolution.

The announcement marks a significant escalation from the minister's widely publicised 5x5x5 strategy, which sought to attract five million visitors and generate US$5 billion in annual earnings and a subsequent goal of attracting eight million visitors and generating US$10 billion in earnings by 2030.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, Hurricane Melissa disrupted the sector's trajectory, Jamaica nevertheless came within striking distance of the ambitious 5x5x5 target.

"Jamaica continues to stand apart in a highly competitive global marketplace because our culture is not simply an addition to the visitor experience, it is the experience," Bartlett told travel specialists and tourism partners. "The authenticity of our people, our music, our food, and our way of life continue to drive strong visitor loyalty and repeat business."

Bartlett argued that the foundations for achieving the new targets are already in place. Between January and May this year, Jamaica welcomed more than 1.5 million stopover and cruise visitors and generated approximately US$1.5 billion in foreign exchange earnings, reflecting sustained demand for the destination.

The minister said the tourism sector had moved beyond recovery and entered a new phase of growth, supported by expanding airlift, increased accommodation capacity and renewed investor confidence.

Despite the impact of Hurricane Melissa, which damaged several tourism properties last year, Bartlett said approximately 80 per cent of Jamaica's room inventory is now operational, with full recovery expected by early 2027.

Several major properties have already resumed operations, including Bahia Principe Escape Runaway Bay, Princess Senses The Mangrove, and Princess Grand Jamaica.

Bartlett also pointed to significant gains in air connectivity, highlighting expanded service from Latin America through Wingo, strong support from Virgin Atlantic in the United Kingdom, and the addition of new winter services from Canada's Porter Airlines.

"These developments are not happening in isolation," Bartlett emphasised. "Improved connectivity, expanded accommodations, growing cruise arrivals and strong destination demand are working together to create the conditions for sustained growth and enhanced competitiveness."

The tourism minister's latest challenge comes as Jamaica continues to outperform many regional competitors, leveraging its cultural appeal, established brand recognition and diversified tourism offerings to maintain its position among the Caribbean's leading destinations.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said travel advisers would remain central to the country's growth ambitions, noting that they have consistently played a pivotal role in connecting Jamaica with international travellers.

"We can never underestimate the power of our travel specialists who champion Jamaica every day to global consumers," White said. "To achieve this new target, we will be leaning on them even more to attract these numbers to the destination."

In recognition of that contribution, White revealed that the Jamaica Tourist Board is developing a new travel agent incentive programme to reward specialist partners for their continued support. Details of the initiative are expected to be announced next month.

Looking ahead, Bartlett said the Government would continue investing in sustainability, digital infrastructure and workforce development, to ensure the industry remains competitive and resilient.

"We are investing not only in today's growth, but in Jamaica's long-term success," he said. "That means empowering the next generation of tourism leaders, strengthening sustainability across the sector, and working closely with our partners to ensure Jamaica remains agile, relevant and resilient in an ever-changing global travel environment."

Bartlett thanked the travel specialists, media representatives and tourism stakeholders gathered in New York for their continued support of Destination Jamaica, expressing confidence that the industry is well positioned to achieve its latest set of ambitious benchmarks.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com