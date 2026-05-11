SVF champions literacy with engaging 'Reading Picnic' for primary school students

The lawns of Devon House were transformed into a literary wonderland as the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) recently hosted its Reading Picnic.

Held as a Reading Week activation for the second consecutive year, the event treated 120 grade-three students, ages seven to nine years old, to an immersive day dedicated to literature, learning, and fun.

The event welcomed primary school students from both Kingston and St Catherine. The participating institutions included Waterford Primary School, Bridgeport Primary School, Melrose Primary & Junior High School, and John Mills Primary & Junior High School.

Hosted by media personality Krystal Tomlinson, the programme was designed to foster a lifelong love of reading in Jamaica’s children.

Throughout the day, students were fully engaged in a variety of literacy-promoting activities, which included traditional story-telling, interactive reading competitions, and energetic 'Act-it-Out' sessions. The cultural highlight of the afternoon was a captivating interpretation of traditional Anancy Stories, brought to life by the renowned Ashe Company.

Chloleen Daley-Muschett, assistant vice president of public relations and corporate affairs at Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), noted how much the children enjoyed the experience.

"The children's reactions today were absolutely priceless. Watching their eyes light up during the Anancy storytelling sessions, and seeing the sheer joy they brought to 'Act-it-Out', it was a powerful reminder of what happens when you make reading an experience rather than an exercise.”

To inspire the young minds, several members of the SVL team volunteered their time to participate and engage directly with the students as guest readers. Among this lineup were Heather Goldson, director, SVF and chief marketing officer, SVL; Stefan Miller, chief executive officer, SV Gaming, and Omar Dattadeen, assistant vice president, marketing at SVL.

Adding star power and further excitement to the literacy drive were notable SVL ambassadors and sports personalities. Professional Race Car Driver and JustBet Ambassador Fraser McConnell, NexxStepp Educational Services' Tishauna Mullings (the celebrated SVF 2025 Community Hero), and national netballer Adean Thomas all spent time reading to the children and participating in the interactive games.

“Literacy is the foundation upon which every Jamaican child's future is built, and at Supreme Ventures Foundation, we believe that when a child falls in love with reading, we unlock a door to possibility that can never be closed. The SVF Reading Picnic was designed not just to promote literacy, but to show these children that reading can be an incredibly fun and interactive experience,” shared shared Goldson.