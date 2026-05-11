News May 11 2026

SVF champions literacy with engaging 'Reading Picnic' for primary school students

Updated 43 minutes ago 1 min read

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  • Professional Race Car Driver & JustBet Ambassador Fraser McConnell (right) takes the microphone to read aloud alongside SVL Procurement Manager Zauditu Howe at the SVF Supreme Ventures Foundation Reading Picnic on May 1. The special guest appearance brought extra excitement to the primary school students' interactive reading session at Devon House.

  •  Amoy Barrett, compliance officer at SVL, helps Ariana Rainford and Anthony Lawrence from John Mills Primary and Infant tackle a giant word search puzzle. The interactive vocabulary game was a major highlight for the students during the SVF Supreme Ventures FoundationReading Picnic, hosted on May 1 at Devon House. 

  • Jhana Edwards, marketing manager at SVL, shares a bright smile with the event's dynamic host, Krystal Tomlinson. They were pictured together during the SVF Supreme Ventures Foundation Reading Picnic, an engaging literacy activation held on May 1, 2026 at Devon House. 

     

  • Professional Race & JustBet Ambassador Car Driver Fraser McConnell and event host Krystal Tomlinson share an energetic moment with Waterford Primary School students Rajeev Brooks and Janeska Smith. The cheerful group posed in front of the lively backdrop at the SVF Reading Picnic, held on May 1, 2026 at Devon House.

  • The renowned Ashe Company brings traditional Anancy stories to life with an energetic and theatrical performance at the Supreme Ventures Foundation SVF Reading Picnic on May 1, 2026. The interactive act thoroughly captivated the young audience, providing a vibrant cultural conclusion to the day's literacy activities at Devon House. 

     

  • Chloleen Daley-Muschett, AVP Communications & PR Supreme Ventures, and Tishauna Mullings, the SVF 2025 Community Hero from NexxStepp Educational Services, share a heartwarming reading session with Malachi Brooks and Natalia Frater. The two students from Melrose Primary & Junior High School enjoyed the special one-on-one time during the SVF Reading Picnic held on May 1, 2026 at Devon House. 

     

  • Stefan Miller, chief executive officer of Supreme Ventures Gaming, engages his young audience with a lively reading of "Pam and Sam Go to Space" during the Supreme Ventures Foundation Reading Picnic. The enriching literary event, held on May 1, treated grade-three primary school students to a wonderful day of storytelling and interactive learning at Devon House.

  • Heather Goldson, director, Supreme Ventures Foundation and chief marketing officer, SVL , captivates a group of grade-three students with a delightful story during the SVF Reading Picnic. The event was held on May 1 at Devon House.

  • Fuelling up for more reading! A young attendee savours a loaded Bad Dawg hot dog while relaxing at the SVF Supreme Ventures Foundation Reading Picnic , held on May 1, 2026 at Devon House.

  • Thristan Newman , graphic designer at Supreme Ventures Limited, shares a celebratory high-five with students after successfully finding words on a giant puzzle at the SVF Supreme Ventures Foundation Reading Picnic. Held on May 1, 2026, the dynamic activation encouraged literacy through engaging and playful activities for primary school students at Devon House. 

     

The lawns of Devon House were transformed into a literary wonderland as the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) recently hosted its Reading Picnic. 

Held as a Reading Week activation for the second consecutive year, the event treated 120 grade-three students, ages seven to nine years old, to an immersive day dedicated to literature, learning, and fun.

The event welcomed primary school students from both Kingston and St Catherine. The participating institutions included Waterford Primary School, Bridgeport Primary School, Melrose Primary & Junior High School, and John Mills Primary & Junior High School.

Hosted by media personality Krystal Tomlinson, the programme was designed to foster a lifelong love of reading in Jamaica’s children.

Throughout the day, students were fully engaged in a variety of literacy-promoting activities, which included traditional story-telling, interactive reading competitions, and energetic 'Act-it-Out' sessions. The cultural highlight of the afternoon was a captivating interpretation of traditional Anancy Stories, brought to life by the renowned Ashe Company.

Chloleen Daley-Muschett, assistant vice president of public relations and corporate affairs at Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), noted how much the children enjoyed the experience.

"The children's reactions today were absolutely priceless. Watching their eyes light up during the Anancy storytelling sessions, and seeing the sheer joy they brought to 'Act-it-Out', it was a powerful reminder of what happens when you make reading an experience rather than an exercise.”

To inspire the young minds, several members of the SVL team volunteered their time to participate and engage directly with the students as guest readers. Among this lineup were Heather Goldson, director, SVF and chief marketing officer, SVL; Stefan Miller, chief executive officer, SV Gaming, and Omar Dattadeen, assistant vice president, marketing at SVL.

Adding star power and further excitement to the literacy drive were notable SVL ambassadors and sports personalities. Professional Race Car Driver and JustBet Ambassador Fraser McConnell, NexxStepp Educational Services' Tishauna Mullings (the celebrated SVF 2025 Community Hero), and national netballer Adean Thomas all spent time reading to the children and participating in the interactive games.

“Literacy is the foundation upon which every Jamaican child's future is built, and at Supreme Ventures Foundation, we believe that when a child falls in love with reading, we unlock a door to possibility that can never be closed. The SVF Reading Picnic was designed not just to promote literacy, but to show these children that reading can be an incredibly fun and interactive experience,” shared shared Goldson.

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