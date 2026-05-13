Finally, period poverty gets attention from the authorities

Period poverty in Jamaica is to be addressed by the government, according to Health Minister Christopher Tufton, who made the announcement during his Sectoral debate in parliament on Tuesday.

Period poverty is one of 10 areas that will get attention under the government’s new initiative, the half-a-billion dollar Social Determinants of Health CARE Fund, the minister disclosed.

“We will be embarking on a multi-sectoral National Menstrual Health Equity pilot initiative to distribute menstrual hygiene kits and conduct education sessions in eight schools with high concentrations of PATH-registered girls, using an integrated school-health approach to adolescent wellness – incorporating menstrual wellness with WASH (water, sanitization, hygiene) improvements, HPV vaccinations, personal hygiene education, and HIV/STI prevention,” Tufton said.

“This 18-month pilot project, estimated at J$50 million, is expected to benefit 2,000 girls while also reaching boys, teachers, parents, and school health personnel through education and community engagement activities. A multi-sectoral Technical Working Group, co-chaired by the MOHW and MOESYI, will be convened to coordinate the pilot and produce an evaluation report that will guide policy development and programmatic rollout,” Tufton added.

The issue of period poverty, although sparingly spoken about, is one that has affected young girls in Jamaica for many years without the authorities making any effort to address it.

Period poverty is the systemic inability of girls and young women to access or afford menstrual products, safe sanitation facilities, and adequate hygiene education, and affects around half a billion people worldwide, forcing them to use alternative methods, sometimes risking physical health.

In Jamaica, period poverty affects approximately 44 per cent of girls, with one of every four missing schools during their menstrual cycle for lack of sanitary products and adequate facilities. This translate to them missing schools for approximately three months each year.

The issue caused sanitary product company, Always, to begin a campaign in 2021 to end period poverty, donating 200,000 sanitary pads from 2021 to 2022, and was scheduled.

Always’ initiative lends support to the Shelly-Ann Weeks’ HerFlow Foundation, established in 2016, that seeks to end period poverty in by educating women and girls about their reproductive health and rights. The campaign started by assisting three schools in Jamaica but now works with over 300 schools, government homes and 28 health clinics, with more than six million period products donated.

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