Cornwall Regional Hospital operating with one neurosurgeon amid specialist shortage

The Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James currently has only one of its three approved consultant neurosurgeon positions filled, as Jamaica continues to grapple with a shortage of highly specialised medical professionals.

The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), in a statement Monday, acknowledged concerns about the availability of neurosurgical services at the Montego Bay-based hospital, but said arrangements are in place to ensure patients requiring specialised care are appropriately managed.

According to the WRHA, CRH has three consultant posts for neurosurgeons but has so far been able to fill only one because of the limited availability of qualified specialists.

The authority said the shortage is not unique to Cornwall Regional and reflects a wider challenge in accessing highly specialised medical expertise.

Patients requiring neurosurgical intervention that cannot be provided at Cornwall Regional are referred to other institutions, including the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), depending on their clinical needs.

The WRHA also sought to reassure the public that patients are not denied neurosurgical care simply because a neurosurgeon is not immediately available at Cornwall Regional.

“Clinical teams assess patients and activate the appropriate referral arrangements to ensure that they receive the necessary specialist attention,” the authority said.

The situation is expected to improve with the recruitment of another neurosurgeon, who the WRHA said should join the Cornwall Regional team shortly.

The additional specialist is expected to strengthen the hospital’s capacity to provide neurosurgical services and reduce pressure associated with the current staffing gap.

The WRHA said the shortage of specialised medical personnel is also being addressed at the national level.

According to the authority, Cabinet has approved the establishment of an International Recruitment Unit within the Ministry of Health and Wellness. The unit is intended to improve the Government’s ability to recruit suitably qualified healthcare professionals from overseas in areas where vacancies cannot be filled locally.

At the same time, discussions are under way with The University of the West Indies and its medical training programme about expanding local specialist training.

The Government has recognised that addressing specialist shortages will require both the recruitment of qualified professionals and greater investment in training Jamaican specialists, the WRHA said.

The authority said the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the regional health authorities, remains committed to ensuring that Jamaicans have access to timely, safe and appropriate healthcare regardless of where they enter the public health system.

- Andre Williams

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