Teens recovering after Zimi Seh Beach brawl

The two teenagers injured during a brawl at the Zimi Seh Beach Party at Puerto Seco Beach in Discovery Bay, St Ann, on Sunday, August 9, are recovering and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The boys, aged 15 and 17 and both from Kingston, sustained several injuries during the altercation. One reportedly suffered a head injury after being struck with a bottle.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that a man being sought in connection with the incident was apprehended at the airport while allegedly attempting to leave the island.

SSP Carlos Russell, commander for St Ann, confirmed to The Gleaner on Tuesday afternoon that the two teenagers did not suffer life-threatening injuries and are recovering.

Russell, however, said he could not confirm whether anyone had been apprehended at the airport.

The brawl reportedly started after a splashing incident at the beach party, which led to an argument and quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

A video capturing the violence has since gone viral on social media.

Following the incident, the promoters of the Best Weekend Ever series, under which the Zimi Seh Beach Party is held, condemned the violence and highlighted their track record of hosting safe events.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.