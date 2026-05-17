The Trey Walters story of infidelity and redemption - Part III

Trey Walters’ marriage was crumbling rapidly at a time when his family was grappling with serious financial and other challenges. He firmly believed that an evil entity or energy — introduced by his wife — was involved.

“One night, I encountered a frightening spirit that entered my house … I knew a warlock was attempting to take me out, but I was unsure who, where, and what. I felt tormented. I could not function correctly,” he writes in his book, How I Lost My Wife to a Warlock.

His wife appeared nonchalant about his distress and, as the emotional turmoil intensified, he turned to the Lord in prayer. He says, “In prayer, I saw a spirit entering my wife. Then I saw this scripture in Luke 22 … I knew whatever was in the dark would come to light, and I wept bitterly in prayer as my heart felt like it could stop at any moment. I was now suspicious that she had given a warlock access to me. I just needed proof.”

People within his circle were aware of what was happening but were afraid of hurting him by speaking out. One “man of God” told him that his wife was only living with him because the warlock with whom she was having an affair could not financially support her. At the same time, he assured Walters that he would eventually “live a blessed and prosperous life”.

During his own investigation, Walters discovered that she was indeed involved with a wizard, warlock, or obeah man, but he was unable to persuade her to abandon that lifestyle.

“Time froze, and the weight of the betrayal started to set in. I was home alone, placed my prayer shawl on my head, and began to pray. Then, I saw in a vision of a heart on an altar, then a dark hand came up with a knife and stabbed the heart. I fell on my face in distress as my prayer shawl was dripping wet … . Pretending I didn’t know anything, I got out of the house with enough evidence to get a divorce in my favour,” Walters shares.

He said the Lord revealed that the warlock had planned to kill him first, and then harm his sons. “Rage consumed” him, but he “kept a level head”. However, when his wife shouted at him over a particular matter, the situation turned violent, and he held a knife to her throat.

He went to work that morning a broken man, breaking down repeatedly in the restroom. Matters worsened to the point that he sought and received permission to return home. He says, “I went into the dressing room to change out of my working clothes and, after I put on the watch I got married in, I heard very firmly in my spirit, ‘time is up’. The hand of the Lord was about to move. I started to weep bitterly, not knowing what exactly this meant, but knew for sure that her life was in danger.”

Unbeknown to him, the warlock had encouraged his wife to report the throat-grabbing incident to the police. Officers later arrived at his home and took him to the station. He was released after both were questioned. The warlock had also reportedly told his wife that he could kill Walters if she wished.

In a subsequent conversation with his wife, Walters warned her about the danger she was in, based on what had been revealed to him in prayer. She then disclosed the alleged actions and intentions of the warlock. Despite her attempts to seek deliverance, Walters spiralled into emotional, psychological and mental distress.

Bitterness took hold, and he found himself tempted into actions he would not normally consider. He blamed God for what had happened, stopped praying, and became easily angered. Yet, he writes, “Even in this mess, I learned never to give in to despair, because, once you do, you give yourself over to your lowest instinct, and you will make horrible choices.”

Today, Walters says he has overcome his ordeal and is now separated from his wife. He has since become a motivational speaker, mentor, life coach, “kingdom entrepreneur”, and founder and overseer of Breaking Strongholds Ministries. He has also documented his experience in his 32-chapter paperback, published by DAYELight Publishers. The Amazon bestseller carries the subtitle: Learn to Thrive After Infidelity, Rebuild Your Life, and Choose a Better Spouse.

“When the Lord told me to write this book, I truly thought I was not hearing well because I never saw myself doing it. But I did it … . The purpose of this book is to expose the snake, not the people it manipulates, not for anyone to look down on anyone, but for everyone who reads this book to look up … . My intention was only to tell my story, but the Lord also wanted me to teach how it happened, and how to avoid it. In this book, I share my story and give lessons at the same time,” Walters says.

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Caption: Trey Walters displays a copy of his book, H’ow I Lost My Wife to a Warlock’. Photo by Paul H. Williams