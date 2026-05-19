Court imposes conditions on station bail granted to St Catherine minister of religion accused of fraud

A judge in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday questioned why the police granted station bail to a minister of religion who was reportedly elusive before his arrest on fraud charges.

Sean Green, 57, appeared in court in relation to charges of fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of service.

The allegations stem from claims that Green collected more than US$12,000 for the purchase of a truck that was never delivered.

At court today, Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle queried the police about the decision to grant Green $300,000 station bail despite reports that he had allegedly been avoiding law enforcement before being taken into custody.

In response, the investigating officer told the court that the bail was granted on humanitarian grounds due to an illness affecting the accused.

The judge subsequently imposed additional conditions on Green’s bail, including a stop order and a fingerprint order.

Green’s bail was extended until June 16, when the defence is expected to provide legal submissions arguing why the charge of fraudulent conversion should not stand.

It is being alleged that in January, Green received US$12,132 from the complainant for the purchase of a 2010 Isuzu motor truck.

The vehicle was reportedly scheduled for delivery on November 25, 2025, but was never handed over.

The complainant allegedly made several unsuccessful attempts to contact Green before reporting the matter to the Spanish Town police.

An investigation was subsequently launched, leading to the minister of religion being arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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