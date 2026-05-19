UHWI-PAC war of words

A war of words has developed between attorneys representing University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) CEO Fitzgerald Mitchell and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

The row has arisen after the CEO’s legal counsel demanded an apology from both the committee and its chairman for comments he made about Mitchell at a meeting in late April.

However, the PAC and its chairman are seemingly not perturbed by the demands made by Mitchell’s legal counsel for an “unequivocal apology”.

In correspondence seen by The Gleaner, the PAC and its chairman, Julian Robinson, have indicated that an apology was unwarranted and that its chairman’s remarks were not improper.

In a letter to the committee, attorney-at-law Donahue Martin Jr, who is representing Mitchell, charged that comments by the chairman at a PAC meeting on April 28, that his client’s absence was “disrespectful” and “inexcusable”, were “unfortunate and without justification and extremely damaging to his client’s reputation”. He further argued that there had been no direct communication with his client.

“We therefore require an unequivocal apology from yourself and the Public Accounts Committee of the Houses of Parliament that you chair,” Martin said.

However, stating it was regarding the circumstances known to the committee at the time, the PAC said it did not accept that the chairman’s remarks were improper or that an apology was warranted.

Robinson’s comments were made during committee deliberations, at which Mitchell, whose attendance had previously been confirmed, did not show up.

Further, the committee dismissed Martin’s assertion that Mitchell received no communication from the PAC to attend its sitting and that he became aware of the matter only through media reports.

According to the PAC, it has documentary record to establish that Mitchell was aware of the invitation, that his attendance was confirmed, and that the decision not to attend was made only after that confirmation had been given.

The committee invited Mitchell to field questions on several issues that remain unanswered during its examination of the auditor general’s performance audit into the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The PAC said it invited Mitchell in his capacity as CEO, noting that although he was currently on leave, his leave did not remove his professional accountability in respect of matters arising during his tenure.

According to correspondence seen by The Gleaner, the committee made a written request for Mitchell to attend the meeting through UHWI Board Chairman Patrick Hylton.

The committee said Hylton acknowledged receipt of its letter on April 16, 2026 and advised the committee clerk that he had received confirmation from Mitchell that he would attend the meeting as requested.

The committee is also in possession of WhatsApp correspondence dated April 16, 2026 in which Mitchell reportedly said to Hylton: “Thank you, sir. I have indicated via WhatsApp to Ms Mundy that I will attend the meeting as requested.”

After confirming his attendance, Mitchell reportedly said he had been advised by his attorneys not to attend the meeting.

The PAC said it expects the CEO’s cooperation with its ongoing examination of the auditor general’s report. The committee said it reserves all rights available to it under the Standing Orders, the Senate and House of Representatives Powers and Privileges Act, including the right to compel attendance if voluntary cooperation was not forthcoming.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com