A Jamaican woman living overseas has injected more than $1 million into a medical fund for Mischah Hamilton, a special-needs mother battling avascular necrosis (AVN), brought on by sickle cell disease.

The money – donated by Ka-el Geewax, a special-needs mother herself living in Singapore – is to cover the cost of Hamilton’s hip surgery, scheduled for the end of June.

A common but devastating complication of sickle cell, AVN is the death of bone tissue due to a loss of blood supply, causing the bone to weaken and potentially collapse, most commonly affecting the hip, knee, shoulder, or ankle.

Geewax stepped in to fully cover the $1.15-million surgery after learning about Hamilton’s plight through The Gleaner.

Geewax said that as a parent within the autism community, the decision to clear one financial hurdle for Hamilton was rooted in a deep understanding of the burden vulnerable families carry.

“In this particular case, as a parent within the autism community I know so many families carry an invisible weight only we fully understand,” said Geewax.

“Trying to stay strong for your child while dealing with health issues must take an emotional and physical toll. I know [that] in situations like these, it can feel incredibly lonely and overwhelming, so I wanted to remind her she’s not alone. Supporting her also means supporting the child,” she added.

Geewax said her philanthropic efforts are intended to be long term, noting that Jamaicans and those in underserved communities deserve more.

Her hope is to establish a foundation that will consistently support these communities.

“I think kindness has a ripple effect; when people come together to help someone through a difficult season, it restores faith, community and humanity,” she said.

Faced with stage-five AVN triggered by the disease, Hamilton, 32, is battling a total joint collapse in her left hip that has severely compromised her mobility and mental health.

The debilitating condition, which follows a previous right-hip replacement in 2022, has left her reliant on a crutch for stability, she told The Gleaner in January, and forced her out of full-time employment in 2020.

Beyond the constant, excruciating pain and resultant insomnia, she said the loss of independence has severely limited her capacity to provide daily personal care for her six-year-old autistic son, Micah.

Hamilton initially sought to raise US$25,000, or J$3.5 million, via GoFundMe to cover the surgical procedure and hip prosthesis, hospital stay, post-operative

rehabilitation, physical therapy, and medication. The account received US$4,188 of the target.

“Literal tears came to my eyes, because Ka-el doesn’t know me and I don’t know her, but she heard my story and didn’t hesitate to help like all the other persons who have been helping,” said Hamilton.

“I am overwhelmed in a positive way. I’m elated and I can’t explain how grateful I am. It’s my desire that when I’m able in other ways to pay it forward I will. I will pay it forward in whatever little way I can. I might not be rich and can’t do certain things, but just making a difference in the lives of others, or people hearing my story of resilience that will help them to fight,” she said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com

(BOX) Persons who would like to contribute to Hamilton’s post-operative recovery and follow-up medical care may send donations through the following channels:

• GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-mishcah-get-her-critical-hip-replacement

• Bank: NCB

Branch: Cross Roads

Name: Mishcah Hamilton

Account number: 474934314

Account type: Savings