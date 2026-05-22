Hanover businesses ignoring fire safety advice, laments chief … says absence of penalties undermining standards

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dewayne Grant, superintendent for the Hanover Division of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), has raised alarm over what he describes as the dismissive attitude of some Hanover business operators towards fire safety warnings despite hazardous conditions within their establishments requiring urgent attention.

In fact, he told The Gleaner that most business establishments in Hanover could be classified as fire hazards, posing serious risks to both operators and customers.

“We are concerned about the reluctance of some of these supermarket operators … to get their businesses certified by the JFB and to follow the recommendations that we pass on to them,” said Grant.

The superintendent, who had previously expressed the concern in a recent monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), said he is now seeking support for stronger enforcement measures to ensure that business operators comply with recommendations made by fire personnel.

“Because there is no penalty to get them certified or comply with the recommendations of the fire department, there is nothing there for us to get them to follow our advice,” said Grant. “There is very little space to move around in some of them, which makes them a fire hazard to both the customers and operators.”

Grant also lamented that personnel from the JFB do not have powers similar to those of the parish health departments, which can order the closure of establishments that fail to meet required safety standards.

“We will visit them periodically, and we will make the necessary recommendations to improve safety standards, but they do not have to adhere to those recommendations, and some of them don’t because they do not have to pay any fines, neither for the inspections nor if they don’t following the recommendations,” said Grant, who, as an example, highlighted the way goods are packed in some businesses, restricting easy movement.

“It is not like with the hotels, where they cannot get their operating licence without being inspected and adhering to recommendations,” said Grant, pointing out that many businesses across the island lack proper safety measures.

“Some of them will follow recommendations and the training we offer, but some just resist all attempts to enlighten them in the safety of all,” said Grant in referencing the situation in Hanover. “We highlighted the matter in the recent HMC meeting to seek support towards new legislation to make fire-safety inspections and adherence to recommendations compulsory.

editorial@gleanerjm.com