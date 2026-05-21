Tech takes the wheel

With more than 1.1 million motor vehicle registrations processed online, Audrey Marks, the minister with responsibility for efficiency, innovation and digital transformation in the Office of the Prime Minister, is hailing the achievement as reflecting a real and measurable impact of digital transformation.

Last year, the Government rolled out the Electronic Motor Vehicle Registration and Digital Fitness Certificates.

In her maiden Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives yesterday, Marks said the new platform was reshaping how Jamaicans experience government service.

She said motorists now receive timely notifications whenever their certificates are nearing expiration, which allows them to be compliant without last-minute stress.

Renewals are also fully available online, Marks pointed out, adding that the service enables Jamaicans to complete the process quickly and conveniently without travelling to tax offices or standing in lines.

Turning to the Tax Administration mobile app, Marks said individuals could now complete a range of transactions directly from their devices, including making tax payments and/or paying for other government-related services, such as police record application, tax compliance certificate applications, and driver’s licence application.

“So far, the mobile application has already attracted more than 40,398 users and counting,” she said.

Commenting on digital signature services, Marks said although the Electronic Transactions Act was passed in 2006, full national implementation required far more than legislation. She said it demanded the digital infrastructure, governance systems, security architecture, and coordinated government execution necessary to transform law into everyday reality.

She explained that a critical pillar of this transformation was the establishment of Jamaica’s Key Infrastructure (PKI), which has now been implemented.

“This foundational system has enabled the issuance of secure electronic passports and electronic national identification cards, creating the trust framework required for legally recognised digital transactions.”

The minister with responsibility for digital transformation also highlighted that judges are now able to sign traffic ticket warrants electronically, adding that 103,089 have been signed so far.

edmond.campbell@gleanerjm.com