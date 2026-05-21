From GKF scholar to senior leader - Chaluk Richards’ journey highlights GKF’s scholarship impact 

When Chaluk Richards first joined GraceKennedy as an entry-level underwriting associate in 2003, he already had dreams of one day reaching the senior leadership ranks of the company. What he could not have predicted was the extraordinary path that would take him there.

Today, as head of life and health insurance business at the GraceKennedy Financial Group, Richards stands as proof of what is possible when ambition meets opportunity, and a testament to the transformative power of the GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) Scholarship Programme.

Richards, the 1999 recipient of the GraceKennedy Foundation/Carlton Alexander Scholarship, has built a dynamic career spanning insurance, operations, and strategy. Over the years, he progressed through a series of roles across the GraceKennedy Group, gaining experience in underwriting, human resources, and operations before moving into senior leadership. His journey reflects both the breadth of opportunity within GraceKennedy and the value of continuous growth and adaptability. He also serves as a director of the GraceKennedy Foundation Board and chairs its Finance Committee, giving back to the institution that supported his journey from the very beginning.

Reflecting on his experience, he credited the scholarship with shaping his trajectory: “The Carlton Alexander scholarship opened doors for me, but it was the exposure, mentorship, and opportunities that truly shaped my journey. I would encourage any student to apply not just for financial support, but for the possibilities it creates,” he said.

The GraceKennedy Foundation Scholarship Programme supports undergraduate students attending University of the West Indies (UWI), the University of Technology (UTech), Caribbean Maritime University, and Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts. In addition to financial aid, the programme also offers opportunities for mentorship, professional development, and engagement within the GraceKennedy network. It forms part of the foundation’s broader commitment to education and the development of future leaders.

Caroline Mahfood, CEO of the GraceKennedy Foundation, highlighted the programme’s role in nurturing talent and supporting long-term growth: “Our scholarship programme is designed not only to support students academically, but to help shape well-rounded individuals who are prepared to lead and make meaningful contributions to society. Chaluk’s journey is a powerful example of the impact this support can have over time.”

Through initiatives like the GKF Scholarship Programme, the foundation continues to invest in Jamaica’s future, empowering young people to achieve their full potential and, like Richards, to give back and create lasting impact within their communities.

Applications for the 2026 Scholarship Programme opened on May 1 and interested applicants are encouraged to visit the GKF Scholarship Application Portal at https://gkfoundation.eformsolutions.com for full eligibility criteria and to submit their applications. Only online applications will be accepted, and the deadline for submission is June 30, 2026. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for an in-person interview.

Scholarship recipients who maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0 and meet the community service requirements will be eligible for renewal of their scholarships until the completion of their degree programme.