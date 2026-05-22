Stacey Abrams to address Pocket Rocket Foundation Student-Athlete Summit

Internationally recognised political leader, voting rights advocate and bestselling author Stacey Abrams will deliver the keynote address at the second staging of the Pocket Rocket Foundation Student-Athlete Summit on Friday, May 29, in Kingston.

Abrams served 11 years in the Georgia House of Representatives, and is the first Black woman to secure a gubernatorial nomination for a major political party in United States history. She will address more than 150 student-athletes on the topic, “Breaking Barriers. Building a Legacy.”

The summit, themed “Ready. Set. Accelerate!”, will bring together students from approximately 30 high schools across Jamaica for a day of mentorship, development and empowerment. Sessions will focus on mindset, mental performance, physical wellness, goal-setting and life beyond sport.

Now in its second year, the summit forms part of the foundation’s continued commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes. Founder and Chairwoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said the initiative is designed to expose young people to experiences and perspectives that can help shape how they see themselves and their future.

“Our mission has always been to support student-athletes in ways that help them grow with confidence, purpose and ambition,” said Fraser-Pryce. “We want them to understand that greatness can take many forms, and the summit creates space for them to learn, ask questions, be inspired and gain tools that support their growth both personally and academically.”

Fraser-Pryce also expressed gratitude to the speakers and sponsors supporting this year’s staging.

Abrams said she is honoured to be invited to speak at the Summit and looks forward to connecting with the next generation of young leaders.

“I understand the importance of believing in possibilities beyond your immediate circumstances, and the role that discipline, resilience and opportunity can play in shaping a young person’s future,” Abrams said. “I commend the Pocket Rocket Foundation for the exceptional work they are doing to help shape future leaders through initiatives like this.”

This year’s staging is powered by the Vituity Cares Foundation, with its president and CEO, Dr Imamu Tomlinson, and physician director, Dr Maureen Bell, among the featured speakers. Other speakers at the summit include Dr Jermaine McCalpin, executive director of the Pocket Rocket Foundation; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, founder and chairwoman of the Pocket Rocket Foundation; Dr Olivia Rose, performance psychologist; Dr Yael Jagbir, physiotherapist; and Dr Neil Gardner, chiropractic neurologist.

Supporting partners include Grace Foods, First Global Bank, Burger King, Jamaica Biscuit Company, Gatorade and Digicel.

Attendance at the Pocket Rocket Foundation Student-Athlete Summit is by invitation only.