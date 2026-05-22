US resident fatally shot by police after security breach at Sangster airport

A man who is a United States resident, who reportedly breached security at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, was fatally shot by the police this morning.

The man was reportedly seen in the vicinity of the fuel storage area at the airport, and the police were summoned.

He allegedly attacked the police and was shot.

He was later pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

More to come.

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