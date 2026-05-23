Jamaica’s ambassador salutes Mico Alumni for 51 years of service to education

Washington, DC: Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has hailed the enduring contribution of The Mico University College and its alumni, describing the institution as a cornerstone of Jamaica’s educational development and national character.

Delivering the keynote address at the Mico Old Students’ Association New York Chapter gala at the Glen Terrace in Brooklyn, New York, celebrating the organisation’s 51st anniversary on Sunday, May 17, Ambassador Anderson praised the association for decades of service to Jamaica through scholarships, mentorship, and support for students.

Addressing an audience of alumni and supporters, he commended the association’s commitment to nation-building, noting that generations of Mico graduates have gone on to make significant contributions not only in education but across many professional fields worldwide.

“For 51 years, you have been supporting many young people who have gone on to do great things,” Anderson said. “Wherever Jamaicans go, communities benefit significantly from having us there, because we build and strengthen the communities in which we live.”

The ambassador spoke passionately about the strong sense of pride and identity shared among ‘Miconians’, noting that alumni continue to carry the values and traditions of the institution throughout their lives and careers.

He encouraged the organisation to continue involving younger graduates to ensure that the institution’s legacy and traditions are passed on to future generations.

“There is a need to strengthen the connection between younger Jamaicans overseas and Jamaica,” he said, pointing to a growing interest among members of the diaspora in reclaiming Jamaican citizenship and reconnecting with their roots.

Ambassador Anderson also reflected on the changing landscape of education, driven by advances in technology, artificial intelligence, and global connectivity. He said institutions such as Mico must continue adapting to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

“Education is changing. Schools are becoming places not mainly for the transfer of knowledge, but for social development and critical thinking,” he stated. “The challenge is to ensure our young people are prepared to leverage the opportunities that new technologies present.”

He pointed to an upcoming technology summit involving Mico and major international technology companies, including Microsoft and Google, as evidence that the institution is positioning itself to meet future educational demands.

Ambassador Anderson emphasised the importance of discipline, standards, and character formation in education — qualities he said have long defined Mico-trained teachers.

He recalled influential teachers from his own childhood who helped shape not only his academic development but also his character and worldview.

“The teachers we remember most are not only the ones who transfer knowledge, but those who impact our character and expose us to things beyond the classroom,” he said.

The ambassador also paid tribute to legendary educators associated with Mico, including former principal Renford Shirley, whom he described as a guardian of educational standards and a firm believer that only committed and capable individuals should enter the teaching profession.

He congratulated the association for its continued service and philanthropy, including assistance provided to Jamaica following the passage of Hurricane Melissa last year.

“You are writing the story for future generations,” he told the gathering. “The work you continue to do in giving back to Jamaica is invaluable.”

The Mico University College Alumni Association – New York Chapter (MOSA-NY) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation dedicated to bringing together past students of The Mico in the United States, supporting their alma mater in Jamaica, and funding community scholarships.