News May 23 2026
Popular psychiatrist Dr Aggrey Irons has died
Updated 2 hours ago 1 min read
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Dr Aggrey Irons has passed away.
The renowned psychiatrist, educator and public health advocate died this evening.
Irons, 74, had served in senior leadership at the Bellevue Hospital, is a past president of the Medical Association of Jamaica and is a former chairman of the Jamaica Coalition for Tobacco Control.
He was a strong advocate for tobacco control and public health.
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