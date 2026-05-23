Popular psychiatrist Dr Aggrey Irons has died

Dr Aggrey Irons has passed away.

The renowned psychiatrist, educator and public health advocate died this evening.

Irons, 74, had served in senior leadership at the Bellevue Hospital, is a past president of the Medical Association of Jamaica and is a former chairman of the Jamaica Coalition for Tobacco Control.

He was a strong advocate for tobacco control and public health.

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