Jamaica among 8 countries joining UK-led global coalition to end violence against women, girls

Jamaica is among eight countries from across the globe joining a new United Kingdom (UK)-led International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), reinforcing global efforts to ensure women and girls can live free from violence, abuse and fear.

The coalition, launched by UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper at the recent Global Partnerships Conference in London, brings together founding member countries including the UK, Jamaica, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Australia to strengthen practical action to prevent violence against women and girls.

The coalition aims to tackle domestic abuse, sexual violence and online abuse, while strengthening global efforts to prevent sexual violence in conflict and humanitarian crises.

Through the partnership, countries will share expertise, strengthen prevention efforts, scale up survivor-centred responses and develop national action plans to better protect women and girls and hold perpetrators to account. This as violence against women and girls remains a global emergency, affecting an estimated one in three women worldwide during their lifetime.

Launching the initiative, Cooper said: “Violence against women and girls is a global emergency not just a national emergency. We are determined to work across borders to ensure women’s safety is a worldwide priority.”

She added: “I visited the Sudanese border in February, and I heard girls speak of rape, abduction and abhorrent sexual violence. I will make sure their voices are heard and fight to end violence for every single one of them, and for the one in three women globally who will experience sexual or physical abuse in their lifetime.

“I’m delighted to launch this Coalition with countries around the world that share our ambition. Because from the UK, to Brazil, to South Africa and beyond, women deserve to live free from fear of violence. And because there can be no peace, security, or prosperity for any of us until they do.”

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed Jamaica’s commitment to addressing gender-based violence.

Said Grange: “Violence against women and girls requires not only strong laws and policies, but coordinated, survivor-centred systems that protect, respond to and prevent violence. Jamaica remains committed to strengthening our gender architecture, expanding support services for survivors, addressing harmful masculinities, and advancing collective global action to end all forms of gender-based violence. I commend the United Kingdom for its leadership in advancing this important global campaign on violence against women and girls.”

British High Commissioner to Jamaica Alicia Herbert welcomed the island’s participation as a founding member of the coalition.

Said Herbert: “The United Kingdom is proud to partner with Jamaica as one of the founding members of this new International Coalition to End Violence Against Women and Girls. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to prevention, survivor-centred support, stronger systems of protection, and holding perpetrators to account.

“By working together and learning from one another, we can help build safer communities and create a future where women and girls are safe, empowered and able to thrive.”

For her part, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, has lauded the initiative, saying: “We welcome continued collaboration with partners such as the United Kingdom as we build on our progress, strengthen protections, expand support and ensure women and girls can live free from violence and realise their full potential.”

The new coalition mirrors the UK government’s domestic ambition to halve violence against women and girls within a decade and forms part of broader international efforts to place women and girls at the centre of peace, security and development policy.

It will continue to advance practical cooperation among member states, with the UK set to convene a major international summit next year where countries will outline further commitments and report on progress.