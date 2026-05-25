JCC set to spotlight resilient businesses
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The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has announced the nominees for its 41st Annual Awards, recognising organisations and entrepreneurs that are strengthening operations and advancing performance within this environment.
The announcement was made at the official launch event on May 14, recognising nominees spanning multiple industries and business sizes across Jamaica’s private sector.
This year’s theme, ‘Building Forward: Recognising Excellence in Recovery, Resilience & Growth’, captures the direction many businesses are taking as they focus on improving systems, increasing efficiency, and positioning for sustained competitiveness.
The awards ceremony, slated for June 11, will feature a keynote address from Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who will serve as guest speaker at this year’s event.
Holness is expected to share remarks on national economic priorities, resilience within the private sector, and the role of business leadership in driving sustained recovery and growth in the post-Hurricane Melissa environment.
JCC President Emile Leiba noted that businesses are operating in a period where adaptation has become a constant requirement, stating, “Following Hurricane Melissa, many businesses had to adjust quickly and reassess how they operate under pressure. What has followed is a steady focus on strengthening operations, improving financial management, and adopting digital tools that support continuity and growth.”
Leiba added that businesses navigating current conditions are placing greater emphasis on internal systems, collaboration, and strategic investment in technology.
“Businesses that are maintaining discipline in their operations and remaining open to change are better positioned to manage uncertainty,” he said.
“There is also a greater willingness to collaborate and to use available tools and partnerships to support growth.”
The JCC 41st Annual Awards, will bring together leaders from across Jamaica’s business community to recognise performance, leadership, and innovation across sectors. The Chamber extends congratulations to all nominees and looks forward to celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony.
- Best of Chamber Award category (recognising excellence across enterprise sizes)
Micro Enterprise nominees:
KCLH Full Business Solutions
Joan Latty Realty
Suga Lifestyle.
Small Enterprise nominees:
Epic Technologies
ESIROM
Medium Enterprise nominees:
Allied Insurance Brokers
BIOregeneration Integrated Medical Centre Ltd
Caribbean Assurance Brokers Ltd
Caribbean Foods Ltd
Fraser Fontaine & Kong
Myers Fletcher & Gordon, Attorneys-at-Law
Stronghold Information Management.
Large Enterprise nominees:
Aventa
Chas E. Ramson Ltd
CUNA Caribbean Insurance Jamaica Ltd
Extra-Large Enterprise nominees:
FLOW Jamaica
GraceKennedy Ltd
Guardsman Group
Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd
Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) Ltd
National Commercial Bank
Red Stripe
Seprod
Supreme Ventures Ltd
-JCC CARRERAS Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Award, nominees
GraceKennedy Ltd
Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd
J. Wray & Nephew Ltd
Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) Ltd
National Commercial Bank
Optimum Altice
Red Stripe
Seaboard Freight & Shipping Jamaica Ltd
-The Entrepreneur Award nominees
Brian Lumley- Foodie Focused Ltd
Jeffrey Azan- Select n Start
Joni-Gaye Cawley- HR Consultants
Joni-Gaye Cawley & Associates
Theso Smith- Great House Caterers
-JCC CG United Marketing Excellence Award nominees
Chilitos Jamexican Food
Flow Jamaica
GraceKenney Ltd
Red Stripe
Sagicor Group Jamaica.