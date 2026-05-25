JCC set to spotlight resilient businesses 

The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) has announced the nominees for its 41st Annual Awards, recognising organisations and entrepreneurs that are strengthening operations and advancing performance within this environment.

The announcement was made at the official launch event on May 14, recognising nominees spanning multiple industries and business sizes across Jamaica’s private sector.

This year’s theme, ‘Building Forward: Recognising Excellence in Recovery, Resilience & Growth’, captures the direction many businesses are taking as they focus on improving systems, increasing efficiency, and positioning for sustained competitiveness.

The awards ceremony, slated for June 11, will feature a keynote address from Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who will serve as guest speaker at this year’s event.

Holness is expected to share remarks on national economic priorities, resilience within the private sector, and the role of business leadership in driving sustained recovery and growth in the post-Hurricane Melissa environment.

JCC President Emile Leiba noted that businesses are operating in a period where adaptation has become a constant requirement, stating, “Following Hurricane Melissa, many businesses had to adjust quickly and reassess how they operate under pressure. What has followed is a steady focus on strengthening operations, improving financial management, and adopting digital tools that support continuity and growth.”

Leiba added that businesses navigating current conditions are placing greater emphasis on internal systems, collaboration, and strategic investment in technology.

“Businesses that are maintaining discipline in their operations and remaining open to change are better positioned to manage uncertainty,” he said.

“There is also a greater willingness to collaborate and to use available tools and partnerships to support growth.”

The JCC 41st Annual Awards, will bring together leaders from across Jamaica’s business community to recognise performance, leadership, and innovation across sectors. The Chamber extends congratulations to all nominees and looks forward to celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony.

- Best of Chamber Award category (recognising excellence across enterprise sizes)

Micro Enterprise nominees:

KCLH Full Business Solutions

Joan Latty Realty

Suga Lifestyle.

Small Enterprise nominees:

Epic Technologies

ESIROM

Medium Enterprise nominees:

Allied Insurance Brokers

BIOregeneration Integrated Medical Centre Ltd

Caribbean Assurance Brokers Ltd

Caribbean Foods Ltd

Fraser Fontaine & Kong

Myers Fletcher & Gordon, Attorneys-at-Law

Stronghold Information Management.



Large Enterprise nominees:

Aventa

Chas E. Ramson Ltd

CUNA Caribbean Insurance Jamaica Ltd

Extra-Large Enterprise nominees:

FLOW Jamaica

GraceKennedy Ltd

Guardsman Group

Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd

Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) Ltd

National Commercial Bank

Red Stripe

Seprod

Supreme Ventures Ltd

-JCC CARRERAS Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Award, nominees

GraceKennedy Ltd

Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd

J. Wray & Nephew Ltd

Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) Ltd

National Commercial Bank

Optimum Altice

Red Stripe

Seaboard Freight & Shipping Jamaica Ltd

-The Entrepreneur Award nominees

Brian Lumley- Foodie Focused Ltd

Jeffrey Azan- Select n Start

Joni-Gaye Cawley- HR Consultants

Joni-Gaye Cawley & Associates

Theso Smith- Great House Caterers

-JCC CG United Marketing Excellence Award nominees

Chilitos Jamexican Food

Flow Jamaica

GraceKenney Ltd

Red Stripe

Sagicor Group Jamaica.