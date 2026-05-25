Two men killed in alleged shoot-out with police in St Catherine

The two men were fatally shot by the police during an alleged shoot-out in St Catherine on Sunday evening.

The police report that about 6:05 p.m., cops intercepted a Honda Stream motor car along the Lluidas Vale main road.

The police were reportedly acting on information that one of the occupants was a person of interest in a quintuple murder in the Commodore district last year.

According to the police, the driver was signalled to stop and the police alighted from their service vehicle.

As the engine was turned off, the occupants allegedly started firing from inside the Honda at the police.

The police say the cops took evasive action and returned fire.

The police report that during the exchange, three men reportedly exited the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bushy area.

They say checks were made and the two men were found inside the vehicle suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

According to the police, two guns and ammunition were seized.

The men were assisted to the Linstead Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.