Not guilty verdict entered in Denham Town robbery and gun case against Kingston woman

A Kingston woman was freed of robbery and gun charges in the Supreme Court today after the Crown conceded that it could not mount a viable prosecution in the matter.

The accused, 23-year-old Shanice Lynch, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, using a weapon to commit a felony, and robbery with aggravation.

When the matter came up today, attorney-at-law Rodain Richardson successfully submitted to the court that it could not be ascertained that Lynch was involved and that the benefit of the doubt should be given to her.

The judge agreed with the submission and ordered that the accused be pleaded. A formal verdict of not guilty was subsequently entered.

Lynch remained in custody in relation to another criminal matter.

Allegations are that about 6:00 p.m. on September 13, 2025, Lynch made an order for delivery in Denham Town.

The complainant was allegedly lured to another location by the accused, who travelled on the motorcycle with him.

Upon arrival at the location, the complainant was allegedly robbed of his personal belongings by a gunman who used threatening words against him.

The matter was reported and, following an investigation, Lynch was arrested and subsequently charged.

Attorney Janice Gordon, along with Richardson, represented Lynch.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.