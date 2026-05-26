Cottages at Denham Town Golden Age Home renovated by Local Government Ministry

Six of the thirty-one self-contained cottages at the Denham Town Golden Age Home in Kingston were renovated in a project led by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development on Labour Day.

The grounds of the facility were also beautified by volunteers, which included representatives from the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), staff and management from Edge Chem and members of the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston.

Portfolio Minister, Desmond McKenzie, was also on site participating in the renovation works.

In an interview with JIS News, he noted that the Ministry decided to focus on critical institutions in need of assistance.

“We have been doing the schools. I shared the day with Minister Morris Dixon at St Anne’s Primary School… . I was at St. Albans [Primary and Infant]. We also did some work out at KPH (Kingston Public Hospital) this morning with Mr. Audley Gordon and the Solid Waste [team] and we are here spending the rest of the day at the Denham Town Golden Age Home,” McKenzie said.

He acknowledged Edge Chem for supporting the work at the Home, while expressing thanks to Founder and Deputy Executive Chairman, Doreen Frankson.

“The contribution of Edge Chem is enormous to today’s activity, not only in what we have gotten in kind, but in terms of the number of individuals that have come out today supporting the efforts,” McKenzie noted.

He further acknowledged the JDF for its role, noting that the Force has been a critical partner in Denham Town, which has been a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) for several years.

In her remarks, the Edge Chem founder noted that the company was honoured to partner with the Ministry in looking after Jamaica’s elderly citizens.

“This will not be the only thing that we will partner on… . We will help as much as we can,” she noted while thanking Minister McKenzie for the opportunity to partner on the renovations.

Meanwhile, Acting Inspector of the Poor at the KSAMC, Donna-Gaye Brady, expressed gratitude to all the volunteers and partners who collaborated on the Ministry’s Labour Day project.

“Edge Chem is here, not just giving us a discounted rate for the paints; they are also giving their labour – which we appreciate. The Jamaica Defence Force is here in full capacity assisting with painting [and] the renovation works,” Brady stated.

She emphasised that the aim was to get the cottages back to liveable standards and restore dignity to the dwellings.

“The cottages that are being renovated were not fit for human habitation,” Ms. Brady told JIS News.

She pointed out that while the work on all six cottages was the main focus for Labour Day, attention was also given to the grounds.

“We are also concerned about modernising the external space… and you will see these beautiful bricks being laid. It is environmentally friendly because unlike a concrete surface it still allows for breathing… and water to seep through. So, it is going to give the facility a major facelift and that is what we hope to accomplish at the end of the project,” the Acting Inspector of the Poor added.

Meanwhile, volunteer and Past President of the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, Vivette Miller, expressed enthusiasm to be participating in the project.

She noted that the club has had a long-standing relationship with the Golden Age Home and regularly provides support for projects at the facility.

“I think the relationship extends beyond 20 years. We normally do Christmas treats here. We visit often, [and] any of their needs that we can help to facilitate, we do. We have done sanitation projects and tree plantings etc. So, the home is a first priority,” Miller added.

- JIS News

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