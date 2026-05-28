J’can medical students in Cuba there by their own volition, says foreign ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Jamaican medical students who continue to study in Cuba do so at their "own volition", even as it continues to monitor the situation in the Spanish-speaking Caribbean country.

"The Government continues to make provisions for students who wish to return home and has ensured that pathways for the continuation of their studies in Jamaica are available," the ministry said in a statement to The Gleaner on Wednesday.

"Students have been fully informed of these options. Those who remain in Cuba do so by their own volition, and the Government continues to respect that decision while remaining available to assist any national who chooses to return," the ministry added.

Further, it said the Government remains prepared to assist with one-way airlift from Cuba to Jamaica, subject to the availability of flights.

The statement follows a Gleaner report on Wednesday, in which the Jamaican students called for the intervention of the Government after accusing the Cuban authorities of not meeting reported assurances they gave that their programmes would have continued uninterrupted.

A bruising infrastructure collapse and escalating geopolitical tensions in Cuba have left the medical students in an academic limbo, with some lamenting the mental strain it has caused.

Driven by an aggressive US fuel blockade, nationwide shortages have reduced university and clinical hospital training to just one to three days a week, forcing students to pay full tuition for virtually "non-existent" practical education.

Added to that, hyperinflation has caused transportation costs to spike by over 250 per cent, The Gleaner was told, while daily electricity has plummeted to under six hours, triggering severe Internet blackouts that prevent them from utilising online medical resources for self-study.

The students accused the Jamaican Government and embassy of "passively accepting" the Cuban authorities' assurances of normality despite the hardship they face.

However, the ministry said it will continue to closely monitor the situation, including the impact of prolonged power cuts and reduced access to public transportation.

It said through the Jamaican Embassy in Havana, it remains in communication with Jamaican students and other Jamaicans to ensure their welfare and well-being.

"The Government has also maintained dialogue with the Government of Cuba, through both the Jamaican Embassy in Havana and the Cuban Embassy in Kingston, and continues to engage CARICOM partners to share information and regional perspectives as developments unfold," the ministry said.

Additionally, it said the Government has also taken "concrete" steps to support students who may wish to return home.

Among these measures, and at its request, it said the Ministry of Health and Wellness engaged The University of the West Indies, Mona, and the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences, Jamaica, regarding their capacity to accommodate returning students within their respective areas of specialisation.

The ministry said both institutions have indicated a willingness to consider applications from students who may decide to return home.

At the same time, it noted that admission decisions rest solely with the universities, which operate under their own accreditation frameworks and independent matriculation standards.

The foreign ministry said it continues to engage these institutions, as well as the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, on the matter of admission.

"However, we must recognise that any accommodation would be subject to an assessment of academic transcripts and the ability of students to meet applicable fees – a standard that applies universally. The Government is mindful of the particular circumstances facing students on government scholarships and remains engaged on the matter.

"The academic welfare of students, including matters relating to clinical instruction and examination arrangements, is governed by the terms of each student’s enrolment with their respective institution. We therefore continue to encourage students to engage directly with their institutions on these matters and to advise us of any difficulties they may be experiencing, particularly in accessing their academic records, based on which we can bring to the attention of authorities in the hope that they might assist where possible," said the ministry.

It said the Jamaican Embassy in Havana remains the immediate point of contact in an emergency, and that urgent matters may also be directed to consular@mfaft.gov.jm.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com