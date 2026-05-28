Sagicor Foundation, MoBay City Run restore Maldon High farming facilities

A Labour Day partnership between the Sagicor Foundation and the Jill Stewart MoBay City Run charity has helped restore critical farming facilities at Maldon High School in upper St James, an institution still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

A team of 25 volunteers journeyed into the rural community on Monday to rehabilitate the school’s poultry house and shade house, both of which suffered significant damage during the hurricane.

The project involved cleaning and painting, as well as assisting with repairs to sections of the poultry house roof, while community members worked alongside volunteers to replace damaged zinc sheeting.

Chairman of the Jill Stewart MoBay City Run charity, Janet Silvera, said the organisation deliberately selected the project because of the important role the facilities play in supporting the school’s agricultural and feeding programmes.

“We know that the school had issues with its poultry house here. We know they had chickens that they were raising in this building, and about 800 chickens can be raised here,” Silvera said.

“So we feel that, if we are able to help them with their farm-to-table projects, then we would have made a difference on Labour Day.”

Silvera also noted the school’s strong connection to the MoBay City Run event, highlighting that several Maldon High students performed exceptionally well in the race.

“One of the students placed first in the 5K, another placed second, and a third placed second in the 10K. We are speaking of three outstanding students who participated and won. Maldon literally outpaced the rest of the field,” she said. “For us, it means that we must help to protect what surrounds them, which is the educational institution they are part of.”

Principal Janet Manning explained that the poultry house serves as both an educational and income-generating facility for the institution.

“The poultry house is where we do our chicken rearing. It is a tutorial slash commercial venture here at the school,” Manning said.

“When we have this structure operating and are able to put in our chickens on a regular basis, we are able to generate a few dollars. It is an income-generating project.”

She added that the poultry operation supports the school’s canteen programme, which provides cooked lunches daily for students and teachers.

Manning said the school was hopeful that, by September, the rehabilitated facility would once again house chickens. The Sagicor Foundation donated $750,000 to the project.

The Labour Day initiative also focused on restoring the school’s shade house, which supports a hydroponics programme that had likewise been disrupted by Hurricane Melissa.

Marion Edwards, branch manager at Sagicor Montego Bay, said the project reflected the foundation’s commitment to community development across western Jamaica.

“At Sagicor, we believe in community,” Edwards said. “Today, we are at Maldon High School in upper St James to restore their chicken house as well as their greenhouse, and we are being joined by students, community members and team members.”

She added that the foundation was pleased to continue its partnership with the Jill Stewart MoBay City Run charity for a second consecutive year.

“We have developed a very good relationship with Janet Silvera and, through that partnership, we have been able to extend our foundation not just to Montego Bay, but outside of the city as well,” Edwards said.