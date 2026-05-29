Hanover police targeting domestic violence

WESTERN BUREAU:

With domestic violence becoming an increasing concern for the Hanover police, authorities have launched a public- sensitisation campaign using reactivated Neighbourhood Watch groups to help communities confront and reduce the growing problem.

Although he did not provide supporting statistics, Superintendent Andrew Nish, commander for the Hanover Police Division, told a recent meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation that while major crimes weare declining in the parish, the police have been placing increased focus on domestic violence, which is becoming a growing concern.

In an interview with The Gleaner this week, Corporal Monique Bartley, the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Neighbourhood Watch coordinator for Hanover, reiterated that domestic violence is among topics usually discussed at community meetings.

“That topic is on our agenda, and as members of the Neighbourhood Watch team, we are seeking to educate the residents about it,” said Bartley, who participated in Wednesday’s community sensitisation meeting on the grounds of the Hopewell Police Station.

Interestingly, Bartley said the growing focus on domestic violence was not driven by JCF crime statistics, but was instead, was being addressed alongside other key community issues, including the Road Traffic Act, dispute resolution, applications for spirit licences, and permits for events.

“As it relates to our Neighbourhood Watch programme, from our daily interactions with residents, we have seen reports about domestic violence and disputes, and what we are trying to do is to educate the residents across the parish to resolve matters amicably, while teaching them about what exactly domestic violence is about, and ways in which they can resolve conflicts,” she said.

With the police on a mission to revive dormant Neighbourhood Watch groups in the parish, Bartley said the aim of the Hanover police’s Community Safety and Security Branch and the Neighbourhood Watch Unit is to have at least six active groups across the parish by the end of this year.

She named the communities of Hopewell, Sandy Bay, Tryall Gardens, Esher, Lucea, and Ramble, as the six areas being targeted at this time.

“The residents in those areas where we have conducted community initiatives have been very welcoming,” she said, in explaining why they are being given special focus.

“Neighbourhood Watch groups in the communities will always be of benefit in crime fighting. As police officers, we cannot do it (crime fighting) by ourselves. We need the partnership with residents. It has been working so far since the start of the year, and we are seeing an amazing transformation in the relationship between the police and residents,” she added.

Bartley also made an appeal to residents in the various communities to support the police in the effort to make their communities safe.

“We are not going to say that we have all the answers, but together, we can find the best solution moving forward,” she said.

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