MoBay to host major rebuild expo focused on smarter housing 

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica’s rebuilding effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa must go beyond simply replacing damaged structures and instead focus on giving ordinary Jamaicans access to affordable, resilient, and modern construction solutions, according to Montego Bay Deputy Mayor and Build Expo Jamaica Chairman Dwight Crawford.

“Ten years ago, we had a bright idea that the building industry had great needs, and what we found was that persons were being [overcharged], information was not accessible, and building systems were not available,” said Crawford, who was speaking during Tuesday’s launch of the Recover and Rebuild Jamaica Expo 2026 in Montego Bay.

The two-day Recover and Rebuild Jamaica Expo, which is scheduled for July 11 and 12 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, is being positioned as a practical recovery platform that will bring together homeowners, businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, contractors, architects, engineers and suppliers under one roof, where customers can access critical information and material for building homes and commercial corridors.

The expo will feature an exhibitor marketplace for construction materials and technologies, a professional zone connecting the public with architects and engineers, educational seminars on climate resilience and financing, sponsorship opportunities for businesses and networking platforms linking public and private sector stakeholders.

The initiative, which is being organised through a partnership involving the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Build Expo Jamaica, will focus on helping Jamaicans make informed rebuilding decisions that are sustainable and climate resilient.

Crawford said many Jamaicans still lack access to proper information about construction systems and resilient building methods, while arguing that resilience is not always about resisting nature head-on.

According to him, the Built Expo Jamaica started 10 years ago but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although Built Expo had a temporary halt, it has made me very proud to be able to boast that many of the building systems that are being used in Jamaica now were introduced here by Build Expo,” said Crawford. “Sometimes you ride the waves, and other times, you build the house on stilts.”

Jason Russell, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, says too many Jamaicans are rebuilding homes and businesses using temporary methods because they are unaware of safer and more cost-effective alternatives.

He said this year's Rebuild Expo Jamaica will provide the appropriate guidelines and showcase the proper materials to use in their rebuilding needs.

“Jamaicans are rebuilding. They’re building their homes, they’re rebuilding their businesses, but how are they building them?" asked Russell, citing the rebuilding of roadside shops with plywood and zinc, which makes them vulnerable to future hurricanes.

He explained that one of the expo’s main objectives is to expose Jamaicans to improved building technologies, safer systems and educational resources that can strengthen construction practices across the island.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com