Vassell eulogised as a provider and protector

WESTERN BUREAU:

Hundreds of Montegonians packed the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Montego Bay on Wednesday as tributes poured in for Samuel ‘Sonny’ Vassell, the late businessman and former president of the St James Football Association (FA).

Amid the many tributes, Gary Vassell delivered an emotional remembrance that captured the true essence of his father’s impact, his soft but deliberate words drawing tears from many who had benefited from his mentorship, generosity, advice, and guidance.

“Daddy understood the value of hard work. His success in sports reflected the mindset of every area of his life, commitment, perseverance, and excellence. He believed that that mindset was not only key to athletics but to life itself,” he said. “He was seen as a trustworthy man who treated everybody with respect.”

While proud of his father’s towering contribution to football as former president of the St James FA, vice- president of the Jamaica Football Federation, and a driving force behind Seba United, now Montego Bay United, Gary Vassell also paid glowing tribute to his father’s impact on entertainment as founder of the legendary Quaker City Sound System and to his unwavering devotion to family.

“Above all his accomplishments, Daddy was a family man. He loved deeply and gave generously,” said Gary. “He was a provider, protector, adviser, and source of strength. He was a man who believed in helping others and staying connected to his roots, his community, and his faith.”

Gary’s tribute to his father mirrored the collective sentiment expressed by his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved and enjoyed pampering. Their tributes also reflected their deep love for him and the beautiful memories they shared.

Vassell, who was 87 at the time of his death on May 12, was born into a business family. As the eldest child, once he completed his education at Cornwall College, he became an integral part of the family business, which featured several entities, including the renowned Vassell Supermarket and Wholesale.

Little is known about Vassell’s early involvement in football, as he was primarily a track athlete at Cornwall College. However, his later entry into the sport appeared almost natural, with one of his business premises located near North Gully — the home base of former national champions Seba United. His sons Andrew, Gary, and Peter Lee all starred in schoolboy and National Premier League football, with Peter Lee also representing Jamaica and playing professionally overseas.

In his tribute on behalf of the St James FA, Dennis Waite described Vassell as “much more than a mere administrator”, saying he was a visionary, who relentlessly advocated for the betterment of football at all levels nationally while playing a pivotal role in St. James’s dominance of Jamaica’s football in the 1990s.

“His unwavering dedication earned him the respect and admiration of the football fraternity across the entire country. Even after his tenure as president ended, his influence continued as he continued to give selflessly to sports and the community,” he said. “His legacy will remain embedded in every football match played and every young talent nurtured in St James football.”

Despite his robust social life and his devotion to business, Vassell, who served as an altar boy at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in his childhood days, remained close to the church, which was duly recognised at the funeral, which was conducted with full church rites, including the sprinkling of holy water, which recalled his baptism.

Following the service, which was officiated by Reverend Father Andrew Reid, Reverend Cannon Calvin McIntyre, and Archdeacon Emeritus Father Hollis Lynch, his remains were interred at the Hillview Memorial Gardens, also in St James.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com