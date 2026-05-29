Portmore car salesman accused of fraud granted $700,000 bail

A Portmore, St Catherine car salesman accused of defrauding persons was today granted $700,000 bail with surety when he appeared in the parish court.

Adrian Cope is answering charges of fraudulent conversion, breaches of the Consumer Protection Act, and deceptive conduct.

During the bail hearing, attorney-at-law Odane Marston said his client was able to make restitution of $370,000, which was accepted by two complainants who told the court that they would be discontinuing the matter.

Marston told the court that his client had shown good faith, cooperated with investigators, and had no intention of fleeing from his responsibilities.

Marston further submitted that even while in custody, Cope was able to make restitution, which showed he had no intent to deprive the complainants.

“Your Honour, it is a case where the complainants are desirous of being restituted, and bail is the way that will enable my client to fully honour that obligation,” Marston said.

The Clerk of Court objected, citing that Cope “deliberately defrauded the complainants in a continuous and calculated act of illicit activities for several years”, and argued that he should be remanded.

After hearing submissions, Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne granted bail.

The judge said bail was being granted solely for the purpose of allowing the complainants to recover monies paid to Cope as down payments on vehicles he failed to deliver.

The accused was warned to uphold his responsibilities.

As part of his bail, he must report daily to the Portmore police, surrender his travel documents, and a stop order was also imposed.

He is to return to court on July 14, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that between December 9, 2020, and December 16, 2025, Cope collected more than $3 million from six complainants for the supply of motor vehicles, which he failed to deliver as contracted.

The matter was reported after several failed attempts by complainants to recover the sums paid.

Detectives attached to the Portmore Criminal Investigation Branch conducted a probe, which resulted in Cope being arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

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