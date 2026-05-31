Cedar Grove Academy student dies in suspected suicide

A 14-year-old student of Cedar Grove Academy in Portmore, St Catherine, is suspected to have died by suicide at his home on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Davian Armstrong of 1 North Greater Portmore.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m, Armstrong was at home and had been assigned chores, which he completed.

He later went missing, and checks by household members reportedly led to him being found hanging from a piece of electrical cord on a staircase at the premises.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police were contacted and the scene processed.

A post-mortem examination is pending.

The Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch is investigating.

If you or someone you know needs help, you may contact the Mental Health & Suicide Prevention Helpline: 888-NEW-LIFE (888-639-5433) or U-Report Jamaica Helpline: message SUPPORT to 876-838-4897 on WhatsApp.

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