Police: Man charged with sexual offences involving 12-year-old girl in Portmore

A 59-year-old man has been charged over the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Portmore, St Catherine last week.

Reports are that about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, members of the Portmore Quick Response Team were on patrol along Port Henderson Road when they observed a Toyota Wish motor car parked along the roadway.

Police say they later discovered the 12-year-old girl in a compromising situation with the suspect.

The man was taken into custody on suspicion of forcible abduction, sexual grooming, and sexual touching of a child.

Investigators say the accused met the child in March and had allegedly developed a friendship with her, before luring her.

Police further reported that the suspect had previously picked up the child at a gas station in Naggo Head, Portmore, prior to the incident.

The accused, whose identity is being withheld to protect the complainant, was formally charged following further investigations.

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