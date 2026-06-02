Jamaican attorney to receive Juneteenth honour in Florida

Jamaican-American attorney Kaysia Earley is to be honoured by the City of Parkland, Florida, with a Juneteenth proclamation recognising her commitment to justice, humanitarian service, education and community empowerment.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

The award will be presented by Mayor Richard Walker and the City of Parkland Commission at City Hall tomorrow, June 3.

The proclamation celebrates Earley’s impact not only as an accomplished lawyer, but as a servant leader whose work has uplifted communities across the Jamaican diaspora.

Earley maintains close ties to relatives in Spanish Town and has long been active in humanitarian and mentoring efforts in Jamaica.

Through her non-profit organisation, Seeds of Manna, Inc, Earley regularly travels to Jamaica to distribute food, clothing, bicycles, kitchenware, educational materials and emergency supplies to underserved communities. Her efforts intensified after Hurricane Melissa last October, when she organised fundraising and relief initiatives to support rebuilding in affected areas.

Earley has also spoken at several Jamaican schools, including William Knibb Memorial High School, urging students — especially the girls — to embrace literacy, education, leadership and perseverance. Through mentoring programmes and speaking engagements, she has become a role model for young women navigating difficult social and economic circumstances.

“Kaysia represents the very best of the Jamaican diaspora,” one supporter shared. “She never forgot where she came from, and she continues to pour back into the people and communities that shaped her,” the City of Parkland said.

The proclamation recognises Earley’s work as embodying the values of humanity, justice, equality and strong families.

Earley is also an award-winning author. Her memoir, Houses Built by Faith, won both the 2026 Christlit Book Award and the Literary Titan Book Award, and became a number-one bestseller on Amazon. The proceeds support the humanitarian work of Seeds of Manna.

This latest honour adds to a growing list of accolades, including proclamations from the cities of Tamarac and North Miami.