Drone soccer showcases new frontier for STEM innovation 

Drone technology, robotics, and esports recently took centre stage at Jamaica House as Jamaica Drone Soccer delivered a live demonstration highlighting new opportunities for STEM education, innovation, and youth development.

The showcase underscored the growing global influence of drone soccer, a sport combining aviation, coding, engineering, and competitive strategy, while positioning Jamaica as an emerging force in the rapidly expanding discipline.

“This is where the future is heading. We have to create opportunities that connect young people to technology, innovation, and creativity,” Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said following the demonstration.

“It has become increasingly difficult to engage young people through traditional methods, but electronic sports and technology-based activities are helping to create new pathways,” he added.

During the demonstration, Holness also piloted one of the drones, interacting with team members as they explained the precision, strategy, and technical skill required. Captain Carl Heron and deputy captain Timothy Lee led the session, demonstrating manoeuvres and tactics that have contributed to Jamaica’s growing international recognition.

“This is not just a game. What I am seeing here is engineering, discipline, teamwork, and innovation all working together. These are the kinds of skills we want our young people to develop for the future economy,” Holness said.

Founded by Dervon McKellop, chief UAS consultant at DRIFT Enterprise UAV Services and president and coach of Jamaica Drone Soccer, the organisation aims to expose young Jamaicans to advanced technology while building a competitive presence globally.

“This organisation was built to give young Jamaicans access to opportunities in technology that they may never have imagined possible. Drone soccer is more than competition. It is education, innovation, and career development wrapped into one experience,” McKellop said.

In less than a year, the initiative has grown into what is described as the Caribbean’s only national drone soccer programme. The team secured gold earlier this year at the International Palm Springs Drone Fest in California, defeating teams from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Kazakhstan.

Jamaica’s squad also introduced a tactical approach known as the “iI Formation”, credited as a key factor behind its success.

“We wanted Jamaica to stand out internationally, not just by competing, but by innovating. The ‘i Formation’ showed that we can create our own strategies and compete with the best teams in the world,” McKellop said.

The programme’s development has attracted interest from Barbados, Turks and Caicos, Trinidad and Tobago, the British Virgin Islands, and Ghana, with organisations seeking guidance on building similar initiatives.

WIDE APPEAL

Senior government officials attended, including Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Dr Andrew Wheatley, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for science, technology, and special projects, signalling growing support for digital transformation initiatives.

“This is exactly the kind of innovation we want to encourage among our young people. Drone soccer introduces students to science and technology in an exciting and practical way while also promoting teamwork, discipline, and creativity,” Grange said.

Participants say the sport appeals across age groups. Keith Carter, 60, the team’s oldest member and a retired police officer, said the experience has renewed his enthusiasm.

“I enjoy being a part of the association because of the freedom it affords me,” Carter said. “You are always learning something new and working with young people who are passionate about technology and innovation.”

Drone soccer, developed in South Korea, serves as both a competitive sport and an educational platform. Players must understand drone assembly, flight systems, coding, and strategy, competing in enclosed arenas using protective-caged drones.

Globally, the sport continues to expand across Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa, with formal competition structures taking shape.

For Jamaica, organisers say the potential extends beyond sport, offering exposure to aviation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and digital problem-solving.

“Technology is the future, and we want Jamaican youth to be prepared for it. Drone soccer creates a pathway for students to become innovators, engineers, and creators while learning in an environment that is exciting and competitive,” McKellop said.

The organisation has begun pilot programmes in schools, particularly in western Jamaica, and plans to expand inter-school competitions over the next two years.

Internationally, the team is preparing for further tournaments under the Federation of International Drone Soccer Association, including the Intercontinental Cup in South Korea in July.

“Our goal is to make Jamaica a regional hub for drone sports and STEM innovation. We want young Jamaicans to see technology not just as entertainment but as a career path and a way to transform their future,” McKellop said.

Despite its progress, the organisation continues to face funding challenges, particularly for equipment and travel, and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support upcoming competitions.