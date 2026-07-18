63-year-old man charged for allegedly offering bribe during traffic stop

A 63-year-old St Andrew man has been charged by the police for allegedly offering a bribe of $1,000 to cops during a traffic stop.

He is Bryon Nunez.

The police report that about 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, cops were on duty in Arcadia in St Andrew when Nunez was observed driving a Suzuki Swift motor car without wearing a seat belt.

He was signalled to stop and complied.

The police say he was then informed that he had committed a traffic offence and would be issued a ticket.

Nunez allegedly took $1,000 from his wallet and offered it to the policeman, telling him that he would pay him not to issue the ticket.

He was arrested and subsequently charged.

A court date is being finalised.

- Rasbert Turner

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