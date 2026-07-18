Update | Court orders remand of Jamaican man charged for fatal shooting of niece in NY

Michael Foster, the 58-year-old Jamaican man accused of the fatal shooting of his niece, Julia Anderson, in the Bronx, New York, over a property dispute, was ordered held in custody without bail when he appeared in court.

Foster was arraigned on Thursday, where Bronx Assistant District Attorney Burim Namani told the court that the killing of Anderson was not Foster's first brush with the law.

"What's of note is that the defendant has previously been convicted of manslaughter, for which he served a significant amount of time," Namani told the court.

State correctional records show that Foster was convicted of manslaughter in connection with the 1988 drive-by shooting death of Calvin Reed, the father of former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice.

Foster was sentenced to four to 20 years in state prison for first-degree manslaughter.

State Department of Corrections records also show that Foster was denied parole three times before being released in 1999 after serving seven years.

Anderson, 39, whose parents are Jamaicans, was shot and killed in the Wakefield section of the Bronx just before midnight on Monday while on her way home from work.

Her uncle was subsequently arrested and, on Wednesday, charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

- Lester Hinds

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