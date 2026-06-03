Men facing up to the test - Improved turnout for prostate cancer screening at health fair

More men turned out for prostate cancer screening and other health checks at the fifth annual Men’s Health Fair in Ocho Rios on Sunday than in previous years, according to organisers from the Jamaica Cancer Society’s St Ann-St Mary Branch.

Held at Turtle River Park and geared primarily towards men aged 40 and over, the fair offered free prostate-specific antigen (PSA) and digital rectal examination (DRE) screenings, along with tests for blood sugar, blood pressure, HIV and cholesterol.

While final attendance figures are still being compiled, branch chairperson Deana Flinn and branch manager Daidrey DaSilva said the response surpassed last year’s event.

“I think the turnout is larger than last year,” Flinn said. “We have 12 medical tents and our screening is still a little bit slow because we actually don’t have sufficient space, and this year it’s the most medical tents we’ve ever had. So, definitely our numbers are bigger this year.”

Flinn said prostate screening remained the main draw for participants.

“The PSA and the DRE are what they’re here for. … They want their regular screening – blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, HIV, and all of that – but their main thing is their prostate screening. … They’re not leaving that out,” Flinn confirmed.

She added that nearly 30 per cent of attendees had also participated last year, reflecting a growing commitment among men to make screening a routine part of their healthcare.

“And that is something we’re very proud of,” she said.

Flinn also expressed hope that similar events would be replicated across the island, noting that men travelled from parishes including Clarendon and Kingston to attend.

Among them was St Mary resident Wayne Golding, who returned for a second year.

“I was here last year to do some test and I’m back this year, I just need to know my status, need to know my numbers,” he told The Gleaner. “I did the prostate, cholesterol, diabetes, most of the tests.”

DaSilva welcomed the turnout and thanked the sponsors, donors, volunteers and medical personnel who made the event possible.

Looking ahead, organisers are encouraging more men to participate in future screenings.

“It’s important to know what issues you’re having and how it is dealt with before it reaches a stage where it’s hard to control. So, it’s best for you to come out and get to know what your numbers are and what issues you’re having. So, we’re encouraging you, the men out there, to do your tests,” DaSilva said.

And according to Flinn: “To get the men out, we’re just going to tell them that screening saves lives so it’s important to know your status.”

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com