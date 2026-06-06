Jamaica wins top honours with two major awards at CTO Caribbean Week

MANHATTAN, New York: Jamaica has once again solidified its position as one of the Caribbean’s leading tourism destinations, earning two prestigious awards during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week celebrations in New York City on June 2.

The destination was recognised for excellence in Caribbean tourism, receiving the Caribbean Media Award for Best Social Media Campaign. This category honours top-performing digital promotions, creator collaborations, and visual strategies that effectively engage global audiences and showcase the region. Jamaica was singled out for its use of Love Island influencers to promote the 2025 Reggae Marathon, generating more than six million views.

Jamaica was also acknowledged for freelance travel and lifestyle journalist Dana Givens’ National Geographic feature on luxury experiences on the island.

The awards were presented during Caribbean Week, the region’s premier tourism event, which brings together ministers, tourism officials, travel trade partners, media, and other industry stakeholders to celebrate achievements and advance the Caribbean tourism agenda.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, welcomed the recognition, noting that the awards reflect the hard work and dedication of the country’s tourism stakeholders.

“These awards are a testament to Jamaica’s unwavering commitment to excellence in tourism. They reflect the resilience, innovation, and collaborative efforts of our tourism partners who continue to elevate Brand Jamaica on the global stage. We are honoured to be recognised by our regional peers and remain focused on delivering authentic, sustainable, and world-class experiences for our visitors,” said Bartlett.

Director of tourism, Donovan White, emphasised the importance of regional recognition and its role in strengthening Jamaica’s competitive position.

“Receiving these awards at Caribbean Week is particularly meaningful because it comes from within our regional tourism community. It reinforces the effectiveness of our marketing strategies, the strength of our tourism product, and the passion of the Jamaican people who create memorable experiences for every visitor,” White said.

Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to demonstrate strong performance, supported by strategic investments, expanded airlift, product diversification, and a focus on tourism resilience and workforce development. The destination remains one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after travel locations, welcoming millions of visitors annually and generating significant economic benefits across communities.

The recognition at CTO Caribbean Week further reinforces Jamaica’s leadership role in regional tourism and its ongoing efforts to drive growth, innovation, and sustainability.