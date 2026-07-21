Jamaica heightens inspection of iceberg lettuce, other produce from US over cyclospora outbreak

The Ministry of Agriculture says Jamaica has heightened its surveillance of all imported iceberg lettuce, other leafy vegetables, and fruits originating in or transiting through the United States amid the multistate outbreak of the diarrhoea-causing parasite Cyclospora.

The Ministry said the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that, as of July 18, there have been 1,644 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, including 94 hospitalisations.

It stated that, based on available reports, several illnesses have been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce distributed through a commercial supply chain.

According to the CDC, people begin to experience symptoms of cyclosporiasis about one week (ranging as soon as 2 days to 2 weeks or more) after consuming food or drinking water containing cyclospora.

Common symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

The outbreak remains active and under investigation by the CDC and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA has issued a recall notice for a specific brand of shredded iceberg lettuce due to suspected Cyclospora contamination and has expanded traceback investigations, product sampling, and border screening activities as part of the ongoing investigation, the Ministry of Agriculture pointed out.

It stated that, given the uncertainties surrounding the ongoing outbreak in the US, pending further information from US authorities and the completion of the traceback investigation, the Plant Quarantine and Produce Inspection Branch (PQPIB), which regulates the importation of plants and plant products into Jamaica, has strengthened its monitoring of imports of plant products that may pose a potential risk of Cyclospora contamination.

"This is necessary because Jamaica permits the importation of a variety of plant products, including fruits and vegetables, for both the domestic market and the hotel and hospitality sector," the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"In addition, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Consumer Affairs Commission, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority, the Jamaica Customs Agency, and other relevant regulatory entities, will enhance surveillance at Jamaica's ports of entry for products identified in FDA recalls or food safety advisories," it added.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the PQPIB also continues to review all consignments of imported iceberg lettuce, other leafy vegetables, and fruits originating in or transiting through the United States to verify the validity of traceability documentation and compliance with Jamaica's import requirements.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor developments closely and will provide timely updates should additional public health measures become necessary.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow official food safety communications issued by the CDC, the FDA, and the Ministry for the latest information on product investigations and recalls.

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