Jamaican trailblazer reaches the top of the world again - Mountaineer Rohan Freeman scales Mt Everest 

NEW YORK, NYC: For most people, standing atop Mount Everest even once would be the achievement of a lifetime. For Jamaica-born mountaineer Rohan Freeman, it is a feat he has now accomplished twice.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on May 23, Freeman once again stood on the summit of Mount Everest, nearly 29,000 feet above sea level, proudly holding the Jamaican flag high above the world. His latest ascent comes 17 years after he made history in 2009 as the first Jamaican to reach the summit of the world’s highest mountain.

The achievement is even more remarkable given that Freeman has lived with asthma throughout his life. Born and raised in Somerton, a rural community in St James near Montego Bay, his journey from the hills of western Jamaica to the roof of the world is a story of determination, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

“I went to Cornwall College and ran track there,” Freeman recalled during an interview following his successful Everest expedition. “I actually made it to Boys’ Championships while I was at Cornwall.”

After graduating from high school, he migrated to the United States where he joined his mother and enrolled at the University of Connecticut. There, he earned a degree in civil engineering while continuing his athletic career as a track and field athlete in the highly competitive Big East Conference.

When his track career ended, Freeman found himself searching for a new challenge.

“As an athlete, I needed an outlet,” he said. “I wanted something that would keep me active and allow me to channel my energy.”

That opportunity came in the early 2000s when friends invited him to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. What began as a single adventure soon developed into a life-changing passion.

“That’s where it all started,” Freeman said. “After Kilimanjaro, I began looking at other mountains and wondering if I had what it took to climb some of the world’s biggest peaks.”

His curiosity evolved into a quest to complete the famed Seven Summits challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountain on each continent. The journey took him from Denali in Alaska to Mount Elbrus in Russia, Aconcagua in South America, Vinson Massif in Antarctica, and Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia. Along the way, he set his sights on Mount Everest, making an initial attempt in 2008 before successfully reaching the summit the following year.

Freeman later completed all seven summits, becoming the first Jamaican and the first African-American to accomplish the feat. Remarkably, he said, he was unaware at the time that he was breaking racial barriers in the sport.

“It wasn’t about being the first black person to do it,” he said. “I was simply trying to achieve a personal goal. It was only afterwards that I realised the significance of what I had accomplished.”

Freeman acknowledged that mountaineering presented unique challenges, particularly as one of the few black climbers in a sport that has historically lacked diversity.

“There were definitely challenges along the way,” he said. “You didn’t see a lot of black people in climbing, and there were some strange experiences. But I was comfortable being a trailblazer and setting the bar.”

Over time, his confidence grew with every mountain conquered.

Today, Freeman is recognised internationally not only for his climbing accomplishments but also as a successful entrepreneur. He owns several businesses while residing in Connecticut, balancing his professional pursuits with his passion for adventure.

Yet ,despite scaling the highest peaks on every continent, there is one notable mountain he has yet to climb — Jamaica’s own Blue Mountain Peak.

“I haven’t climbed the Blue Mountains yet,” he admitted with a laugh. “But maybe I should come back this summer and do it.”

Freeman said he would welcome the opportunity to make the climb alongside Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness and Jamaica’s former ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks.

“Maybe I can get Ambassador Marks to climb it with me, and perhaps even get the prime minister to join us and make it an adventure,” he said.

Beyond the symbolic climb, Freeman envisions a broader partnership to promote Jamaica’s eco-tourism sector. He believes the island’s mountainous landscape and hiking trails present significant opportunities to attract adventure travellers from around the world. He would welcome collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett to help develop and market mountain-climbing and nature-based tourism experiences.

“There is so much potential,” he said. “Promoting the Blue Mountains and Jamaica’s natural environment could become an important part of the country’s tourism product and bring more attention to eco-tourism.”

Freeman believes the island’s terrain offers untapped opportunities for adventure travel.

“There is a Highpointers Club around the world, where people travel to climb the highest points in different countries,” he explained. “I think Jamaica could really benefit from promoting the Blue Mountains and eco-tourism. There is tremendous potential.”

He argued that such initiatives could diversify Jamaica’s tourism product beyond its traditional sun, sea, and sand offerings while attracting adventure enthusiasts from around the globe.

Looking ahead, Freeman says his focus is increasingly on using his experiences to inspire others and promote Jamaica on the international stage.

His latest Everest summit is a powerful reminder that even the loftiest goals can be achieved through determination, preparation, and perseverance. From the small farming community of Somerton in St James to the highest point on Earth, Rohan Freeman continues to demonstrate that Jamaicans can compete — and excel — on the world’s biggest stages.

And, as he stood atop Everest for the second time, the Jamaican flag fluttering against the Himalayan sky, he once again carried an entire nation to the summit with him.