Jamaican murder convict to be deported from US for a second time

A Jamaican man who was previously deported from the United States after serving prison time for murder is set to be removed from the country for a second time after being taken into custody by US immigration authorities.

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Mosaih Omar Wright, also known as Kevin Foster, entered the United States as a stowaway in Miami in 1995 and was issued a final order of removal in 1997.

It was indicated that before he could be deported, Wright was convicted of murder in Minnesota in connection with a drug trafficking offence and sentenced to 192 months in prison.

ICE said Wright was deported to Jamaica in 2013 after completing his sentence, but later re-entered the United States illegally.

He was taken into custody at a federal prison in New York on May 22 and is now facing deportation for a second time.

ICE said in a social media post that Wright would be deported for a second time and “won’t be able to sneak back in” again, attributing that outcome to President Donald Trump’s commitment to border security and immigration enforcement.

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