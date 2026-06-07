Clarendon man charged for allegedly killing cousin in Mocho dispute granted $1M bail

A 21-year-old Clarendon man accused of fatally stabbing his cousin during an altercation was on Friday granted $1 million bail in the parish court.

Anthony Edwards, otherwise called Shawn, a construction worker of Mocho district in the parish, has been charged with the death of 38-year-old labourer Oniel White of Mocho, Clarendon.

In making a bail application, his attorney, Rodain Richardson, told the court that his client acted in self-defence, arguing that Edwards was under attack and defended himself, and that strict conditions could be attached to bail.

Parish Court Judge Dahlia Findlay, granting bail, ordered that Edwards relocates from Clarendon, surrender his travel documents, and have no contact with witnesses.

A stop order was also imposed.

Edwards is set to reappear in court on September 11, when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that about 3:00 p.m. on May 22, Edwards and White had a dispute at a shop in a section of Mocho, Clarendon.

Edwards reportedly left the shop and later attacked White, using a knife to inflict several stab wounds to his upper body.

The following day, a relative stumbled upon White’s body.

An investigation by the May Pen police led to the arrest and charge of Edwards with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

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